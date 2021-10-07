Valorant devs respond to new skin bundle dubbed “pay to lose” over FPS drops

The release of Valorant’s RGX 11z Pro skin bundle with patch 3.07 has caused a stir. Dubbed as the “pay to lose skins,” players are experiencing FPS drops in-game while using the new cosmetics.



Inspired by gaming hardware, the RGX 11z bundle are the latest skins to join the vast collection in Valorant.

Including all-new features such as a kill counter, along with reactive gun buddies and color changes on the various weapons, the latest bundle is the first of its kind.

Though with the arrival of the bundle with Valorant patch 3.07 has come some in-game performance issues, with the skins now being labeled “pay to lose” as players are experience frame rate drops while using them.

New #VALORANT skin bundle: RGX 11z Pro, with a Katana melee! This bundle is inspired by "high end gaming hardware."

🔺 Bullets holes match LED color

🔺 Color changes on inspect

🔺 Gun buddy reacts when you fire pic.twitter.com/gsmqWXnnpQ — ValorIntel (@ValorINTEL) October 5, 2021

The bundle announcement was met with hype from the community, but the release was met with disappointed players. Immediately we saw reports of performance issues drops flooding in across social media, and a post on Valorant’s subreddit highlighting the problems climbed to the top.

More and more players began pouring in with their experiences, with even Valorant pro Shahzeb ‘ShahZaM’ Khan tweeting that he gets 100 less FPS when using the new Vandal skin.

i get 100 less fps when i use the new vandal skin HUH — ShahZaM (@ShahZaMk) October 6, 2021

A Riot dev has since responded to the reports, revealing in a Reddit comment that there’s an ongoing investigation that will determine if a hotfix is required.

“We’re doing some investigation into the full severity of it and will determine if we hotfix this or push an update in the next patch. We’ll make sure we communicate what we decide to do.”

At the moment there’s no ETA on a fix, so players could be waiting until the next patch on October 19 to fully enjoy the new skins, unless a Riot takes the hotfix route. We’d recommend not to use the skins in-game until the performance issues are resolved.