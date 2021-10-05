Valorant patch 3.07 notes: Viper changes, performance update, more

Valorant patch 3.07 is now live, and in addition to making some changes to Viper, it also includes a performance update, a slew of bug fixes, and more. Here’s everything you need to know.

Just two weeks after the previous patch, Riot has released Valorant’s 3.07 update. It doesn’t add much in terms of new content and features. However, it does fix some bugs and issues. It also introduces a performance update and more.

In terms of Agents, Viper was the only one to receive any notable changes. However, the developers did fix something small with Jett’s Blade Storm kunai in practice lobbies, too. Let’s take a look at what’s changed.

Viper changes in Valorant 3.07 update

For a while now, when enemies passed through the highest part of Viper’s wall, it hasn’t been applying instant decay. Fortunately, that has now been fixed in the latest update, meaning high-flying agents can’t exploit it.

Moreover, the visuals for the dissolving effect when inside Viper’s smoke have been changed to look more like the visuals from the outside. The developers hope this will stop players from having an advantage when they’re inside the smoke.

Performance update in Valorant 3.07 update

Riot Games are always looking for new ways to optimize the game, and they made some ground in Valorant patch 3.07.

They’ve added a new setting called ‘Raw Input Buffer’ that improves the performance of input device processing.

Enabling it adjusts which APIs are used for processing Raw Input, which should result in a minor performance increase when used with standard input devices and gaming mice, particularly mice with 8000hz polling rates.

Valorant patch 3.07 notes

The full Valorant 3.07 update patch notes are as follows:

AGENT UPDATES

VIPER

Passing through the highest portion of Viper’s wall now correctly applies instant decay to

high-flying Agents.

high-flying Agents. Updated the visuals for the dissolving effect seen while inside Viper’s smoke to better

match the visuals seen from the outside, in an attempt to remove any type of peeker’s

advantage when playing from within the smoke.

JETT

Jett’s Blade Storm kunai will now recharge after killing a training dummy or defuse

practice bot.

SOCIAL UPDATES

Penalties removed for leaving Deathmatch early Full game participation is required to earn XP.



PERFORMANCE UPDATES

New setting, in Beta, “Raw Input Buffer” improves performance of input device

processing VALORANT has used Raw Input for devices since launch. Enabling “Raw Input

Buffer” will adjust which APIs are used for processing Raw Input. Should result in minor performance improvement and identical input latency

when used with standard input devices and gaming mice. Major performance improvement when used with 8000hz polling rate mice. 8000hz polling rate mice are supported with this feature enabled.

processing

GAME SYSTEM UPDATES

A slew of fixes for some common crashes as reported by players

BUGS

Social

Fixed a bug where the text cursor would relocate to the right when editing text in the

Report A Player menu

Game System