Valorant continues smurf crackdown with Ranked change coming patch 1.13 - Dexerto

Valorant continues smurf crackdown with Ranked change coming patch 1.13

Published: 30/Nov/2020 6:11

by Brad Norton
Valorant artwork
Riot Games

Riot Games has announced yet another step to reduce the number of smurf accounts in Valorant’s ranked experience, with the next change coming in patch 1.13.

Smurfing is always going to be an issue in highly competitive titles. Especially games that are free to play with no added costs for making multiple accounts. Players that want to grind at different ranks, or have multiple Radiant accounts, have been able to do so without much difficulty thus far.

Up until now, so long as you register a separate email address, playing on a fresh account couldn’t be easier. 10 Unrated games and you’re off to the races, tearing it up in the competitive playlist.

However, Riot has just announced the next step in its plan to combat the issue. While it may seem like a simple change, patch 1.13 should help cut back on the ever-growing number of smurf accounts in the FPS.

Riot Games Valorant account
Riot Games
Creating a new account in Valorant is as simple as signing up with a new email address.

As soon as the next major update arrives, things will be a little different for fresh accounts. Whether you’re swapping over to a new smurf, or booting up the game for the first time, all Valorant accounts will need to meet one criteria; rather than playing 10 Unrated games, every account will now have to win 10 Unrated games.

This may come across as a minor tweak at first, though it should lead to a bigger impact than first meets the eye. When creating a smurf, grinding out those 10 games can be done fairly quickly. There’s no need to play well and no need to strive for a victory. You could theoretically hold your ‘W’ key down each round and be done in a few hours.

That won’t be the case once patch 1.13 is deployed. Smurfs will need to actively pursue wins no different to everyone else in the lobby. There won’t be anymore handouts on the grind to unlocking the competitive mode.

As the community suggested such a change, Riot’s very own Game Producer ‘npcSara’ confirmed that “[they’ll] be doing this in the next patch.” There’s no date set in stone just yet, but we’re now three weeks removed from the latest Valorant update. So expect to see 1.13 relatively soon.

Comment from discussion Opinion: Forcing players to be within 3 ranks led to more smurf accounts.

If you’re wanting to create a secondary account in future, this change should give you pause. It’s a much bigger time commitment to win 10 games than it is to simply play 10 games. So the increase of smurfs should be noticeably smaller moving forward.

Keep your eyes peeled for any additional tidbits over the coming days as we approach the next update. Valorant’s 1.13 patch could be the last before Episode 2 kicks off in mid-January 2021.

Insane Warzone exploit somehow makes Juggernauts even more powerful

Published: 30/Nov/2020 5:02 Updated: 30/Nov/2020 5:18

by Brad Norton
Warzone juggernaut gameplay
Activision

Warzone

As though Juggernauts weren’t already enough of a problem in Warzone, a ridiculous new bug gives them a wild advantage that could outright ruin any given match.

It’s no secret that Juggernauts have been an issue for quite some time in Warzone. Every time you get an alert that one has appeared in your lobby, you know it’s going to be an uphill battle. The near-impenetrable suits of armor take some hefty killstreaks to deal with, regular guns will rarely do the job.

They can beam you down from afar with their minigun and it’s an almost guaranteed win unless strangers team-up. Despite weeks of dealing with their extreme power, Juggernaut’s have barely been addressed. While they’ve been removed as loot inside of vaults, they’re still fairly common.

These devastating suits of armor were already enough of a challenge. However, a new bug is making them even stronger. You’re going to want to look out for this insane exploit until a new patch is deployed.

Warzone Juggernaut gameplay
Activision
Juggernaut’s might already haunt your games but this exploit makes them even more of an issue.

Juggernaut’s will already have you on your toes if one appears in your lobby. Though now you’ll have even more of a reason to be cautious. If you hear the warning that a firesale event is about to kick off, you’re about to have a real problem on your hands.

This random-chance event has paved the way for an absurd Juggernaut exploit. Items in the Buy Station are cheaper than ever, though one goodie is often free for each player as well. If you’re in a suit of armor, it turns out that one free goodie can be redeemed an unlimited number of times.

In one example, Reddit user ‘TarleenG’ was able to secure well over a dozen self-revive kits in the blink of an eye. While only one can be used at a time, this obviously creates an unbalanced state of affairs. 

If Juggernauts can provide their full squad with self-rez, it saves funds for other powerful items. Not only that, but additional copies of the item will drop on the ground. Meaning you can always return to the Buy Station later to have an endless supply of free lives.

During fire sale as jug you can buy unlimited self revives from CODWarzone

The only plus side to this exploit is that it’s quite rare. To have a Juggernaut suit and then get a firesale event requires some crazy luck. Though it’s clearly possible and will clearly be frustrating when it happens.

Treyarch is yet to respond to this particular issue. We’ll be sure to keep you updated when a fix comes through. Perhaps in the next major update as Black Ops Cold War’s arsenal transitions into Warzone on December 10.