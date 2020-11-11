Top Xbox Game Pass titles for November - Dexerto

Microsoft is always adding to the library of titles available on the Xbox Game Pass, and here are a few of the best you should check out this month.

Subscription services like the Game Pass only seem to be getting more and more popular, and it makes sense since they offer hundreds, if not thousands, of titles. Now, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members also have access to the full EA Play library as well.

There were over 100 new games added in November 2020 alone for Ultimate subscribers, as well as a couple of new titles for regular Game Pass members as well.

The full list of games is available here, and we’ve also picked out some of the best games from these new arrivals, in case you’re looking for something new to play:

Titanfall 2 – EA Play library

If you’ve played Respawn’s battle royale Apex Legends, congratulations, you pretty much already know how to play the Titanfall games as well. Both titles are now available as part of the EA Play library for Ultimate members.

Titanfall 2 makes our list this month because it’s generally considered to be the better of the two by fans, but both are definitely worth taking for a spin. Multiplayer might be hit or miss, so your best bet is playing both games highly-recommended story modes, which Apex doesn’t have.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – EA Play library

Some good news for all the Star Wars fans out there, one of the biggest games based on the franchise in recent years is free for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members.

Similar to other third-person adventure games like Batman: Arkham City, Fallen Order lets you slice and dice your way through legions of Stormtroopers, bounty hunters, and wanna-be Sith as you fight against the ascendant Empire.

Planet Coaster: Console Edition

Were you one of those kids who grew up designing amusement parks and torturing guests in Roller Coaster Tycoon? You’re in luck because this generation’s staple in the theme park building genre — Planet Coaster — is now available in the Game Pass library.

The best part is that an Ultimate membership isn’t required to play, so you can start designing the ride of your dreams without paying any extra.

Gears Tactics

Another newly added freebie is Gears Tactics, a turn-based strategy game set in the same universe as the rest of the popular franchise. Despite how it looks, it’s not very similar to XCOM, but it will still be entertaining for fans of the genre.

Deep character and skill customization are just some of the features available. It might not be a first-person shooter, but it’s just as addicting as the rest of the Gears series.