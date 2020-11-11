 Top Xbox Game Pass titles for November - Dexerto
Top Xbox Game Pass titles for November

Published: 11/Nov/2020 0:17

by Bill Cooney
Xbox games pass
Microsoft

Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft is always adding to the library of titles available on the Xbox Game Pass, and here are a few of the best you should check out this month.

Subscription services like the Game Pass only seem to be getting more and more popular, and it makes sense since they offer hundreds, if not thousands, of titles. Now, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members also have access to the full EA Play library as well.

There were over 100 new games added in November 2020 alone for Ultimate subscribers, as well as a couple of new titles for regular Game Pass members as well.

The full list of games is available here, and we’ve also picked out some of the best games from these new arrivals, in case you’re looking for something new to play:

Titanfall 2 – EA Play library

 

Titanfall 2
Respawn Entertainment
If you like Apex, you’ll love Titanfall 2, just trust us.

If you’ve played Respawn’s battle royale Apex Legends, congratulations, you pretty much already know how to play the Titanfall games as well. Both titles are now available as part of the EA Play library for Ultimate members.

Titanfall 2 makes our list this month because it’s generally considered to be the better of the two by fans, but both are definitely worth taking for a spin. Multiplayer might be hit or miss, so your best bet is playing both games highly-recommended story modes, which Apex doesn’t have.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – EA Play library

Jedi Fallen order
EA
Jedi Fallen Order first came out in November 2019.

Some good news for all the Star Wars fans out there, one of the biggest games based on the franchise in recent years is free for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members.

Similar to other third-person adventure games like Batman: Arkham City, Fallen Order lets you slice and dice your way through legions of Stormtroopers, bounty hunters, and wanna-be Sith as you fight against the ascendant Empire.

Planet Coaster: Console Edition

Planet Coaster Console Edition
Planet Coaster
Build your own world-class amusement park in Planet Coaster.

Were you one of those kids who grew up designing amusement parks and torturing guests in Roller Coaster Tycoon? You’re in luck because this generation’s staple in the theme park building genre — Planet Coaster — is now available in the Game Pass library.

The best part is that an Ultimate membership isn’t required to play, so you can start designing the ride of your dreams without paying any extra.

Gears Tactics

Gears Tactics
Xbox Games Studio
Despite what you may have heard, Gears Tactics isn’t an XCOM clone.

Another newly added freebie is Gears Tactics, a turn-based strategy game set in the same universe as the rest of the popular franchise. Despite how it looks, it’s not very similar to XCOM, but it will still be entertaining for fans of the genre.

Deep character and skill customization are just some of the features available. It might not be a first-person shooter, but it’s just as addicting as the rest of the Gears series.

Destiny

Destiny 2 Beyond Light Season Pass: Season of the Hunt, 100 Tiers, more

Published: 10/Nov/2020 23:25

by Brad Norton
Destiny 2 Beyond Light artwork
Bungie

Destiny 2: Beyond Light

Destiny 2’s latest major expansion has finally arrived and with the introduction of Beyond Light comes an all-new Season Pass as well. From the price to every item up for grabs, here’s what you need to know.

Season of the Hunt is the latest Season in Destiny 2 as we kick off Year 4 and the Beyond Light era. While you venture through no destinations, complete new objectives, and reach new power, one constant remains in place. No matter what you’re working on, you’ll always be ranking up your Season Pass.

Regardless of which version you bought, or even if you’re playing the free version of Destiny 2, there’s something for everyone to unlock. 100 unique tiers of content, in fact. From weapons to Upgrade Modules and exclusive loot, you won’t want to miss out.

With Beyond Light still fresh, here’s an early rundown on everything there is to know about the Season of the Hunt Season Pass.

How much does the Season of the Hunt Season Pass cost?

no time to explain featured image beyond light destiny 2
Bungie
Everything from an exclusive armor set to new Exotic weapons can be found in the Season Pass.

No different from previous Seasons, the latest slew of content comes with two tiers. There’s a free track for everyone to progress through along with a premium tier with additional rewards.

The premium side of things will run you $10, though there is an option to purchase Beyond Light with the Season Pass included for $50 in total.

What’s included in the new Season Pass?

Destiny 2 Beyond Light artwork
Bungie
If you want to make the most out of the current Season, you can claim over 100 items from the Season Pass alone.

As per usual, the Season Pass is littered with various resources, Engrams, and materials. Upgrade Modules are perhaps the most common, while plenty of Bright Dust and Eververse Engrams fill up additional tiers.

On the free side of the equation, unlocks aren’t guaranteed at each and every tier. Meanwhile, on the premium side, you can expect something new every time you reach a new rank. Specific rewards are much more valuable on the premium side as well. Legendary Shards, Exotic Engrams, and even exclusive gear are just a few of the items on offer.

Perhaps the most intriguing aspect of any given Season Pass is the exclusive Exotics locked away. There are six Exotic items up for grabs in the Season of the Hunt Season Pass. Below is a full rundown on all of the, and the tiers you’ll find them at.

  • Exotic Shotgun: Duality – Unlocked at Tier 35 of the free track.
  • Exotic Ghost Shell: Digital Cortex – Unlocked at Tier 50 of the premium track.
  • Exotic Cipher – Unlocked at Tier 55 of the free track.
  • Exotic Sparrow: Firecrest – Unlocked at Tier 90 of the premium track.
  • Exotic Emote: Victory Pose – Unlocked at Tier 99 of the premium track.
  • Exotic Duality Ornament: Antiquity – Unlocked at Tier 100 of the premium track.

You can see a full rundown on every single item in the latest Season Pass below.

Bungie
Bungie
Bungie
Bungie
Bungie
Bungie
Bungie
Bungie
Bungie
Bungie
Season of the Hunt is the very first Season in the Beyond Light era, though we already know the end date. You won’t have forever to unlock this exclusive content as the latest Season comes to an end on Tuesday, February 9, 2021.