Top War gift codes (April 2024): Free Gems & Shards

Unleash the conqueror within you with our list of active Top War gift codes with free rewards. Here, we’ve gathered all the active and expired codes as of April 2024.

There’s no winner in war, but in Top War, you could be the one with the right resources. In this strategy game by River Game, you must battle the Dark Legion and unlock new areas. Stronger units are the key to winning the battles but those need to be earned.

You must either combine two units to upgrade them or collect Hero Shards to unlock a new hero. To help you with these tasks, we have a list of all the Top War gift codes with free Gems, Recruit Vouchers, Shards, and more. So hurry up and grab the freebies to form an undefeatable army.

River Games Merge units to upgrade them.

Contents

Latest Top War gift codes (April 2024)

Here are all the active Top War codes for free rewards in April 2024:

TOP2023 – x50 Gems, x1 Premium Recruit Voucher, x10 Tech Chest, x10 O’Neill Shards, x10 General R&D Plans

– x50 Gems, x1 Premium Recruit Voucher, x10 Tech Chest, x10 O’Neill Shards, x10 General R&D Plans GETONTOP – x50 Gems, x1 Premium Recruit Voucher, x10 Tech Chest, x10 O’Neill Shards, x10 General R&D Plans

– x50 Gems, x1 Premium Recruit Voucher, x10 Tech Chest, x10 O’Neill Shards, x10 General R&D Plans topwar888 – x200 Gems

How to redeem gift codes in Top War?

To redeem codes in Top War, simply follow these steps:

Launch Top War on your preferred device.

Tap on the profile button on the top-left corner of the screen .

. Select Setting and go to Gift code .

and go to . Type or paste the code in the box.

Hit OK to get your free rewards.

The codes expire frequently so make sure you use them as soon as possible.

River Games Tap on the Gift codes button next to the emoji button.

List of expired codes

Below we’ve listed all the expired Top War gift codes:

What are Top War gift codes used for?

Top War codes are gifts from the developers to help players get a boost. New codes are often released during events or when the game completes a milestone. So make sure you check back regularly for new free rewards.

So there you have it – everything you need to know about Top War codes for April 2024.

