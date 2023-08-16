Top 50 funny Fantasy Football team names for 2023-24 NFL season

The 2023-24 NFL season is fast-approaching, and with it comes a new Fantasy Football season. Here are the 50 best funny teams for your fantasy football squad this season.

With the NFL preseason raging on (and fans everywhere just hoping that their favorite team’s players stay healthy), Fantasy Football drafts grow near. Most drafts will take place at the very end of August or beginning of September, just a week or two before the regular season kicks off.

Players will spend hours preparing for their drafts, researching the best wide receivers, quarterbacks, running backs, defenses, kickers, and tight ends for their teams.

But, arguably, the other biggest challenge players will face in preparation for a new Fantasy Football season is what they should name their team. If you’re fresh out of ideas and looking for a funny name for your squad, here are 50 suggestions.

Here’s our list of the best names for your Fantasy Football team this season, complete with some amazing puns:

Victorious Secret

No Punt Intended

Mojo Dojo Casa House

Bench, Don’t Kill My Vibe

Risk it for the Biscuit

Sacks in the City

Password is Taco

The Bryce is Right

Bed, Bath, & Bijan

Jahmyr I Go Again

Deshaun of the Dead

I’m Sorry Smith Jaxon

Mahomes Alone

Mahomes Alone 2: Lost in New York

Breece Lightning

Call of Jeudy

Dalvin and the Chipmunks

Stroudy with a Chance of Deep Balls

Wentz Upon a Time in Hollywood

Hot Chubb Time Machine

Zeke and Destroy

Goff your Rocker

Amon a Mission

Nahjee By Nature

Turn Down for Watt

CeeDee-z Nuts

King Henry’s Court

All About that Bosa

The Guice is Right

Chark-nado

Kittle Fish in a Big Pond

It Ertz So Good

Shake it Goff

Lazard King

Catalina Wine Mixon

Kyler Soze

Golladay Inn Express

Fournette-flix and Chill

Just the Tua Us

Kupp Runneth Over

Belichick Yourself Before You Wreck Yourself

Hooked on A Thielen

OnlyFants

Diggs in a Blanket

Dak to the Future

Stairway to Evans

Prescott’s Tots

Hurts So Good

Super Mariota Brothers

There are obviously so many more puns and pop culture references you can use to create your perfect team name. Be sure to check out our FPL 2023/24 content and upcoming Fantasy Football content.