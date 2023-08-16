Top 50 funny Fantasy Football team names for 2023-24 NFL season
The 2023-24 NFL season is fast-approaching, and with it comes a new Fantasy Football season. Here are the 50 best funny teams for your fantasy football squad this season.
With the NFL preseason raging on (and fans everywhere just hoping that their favorite team’s players stay healthy), Fantasy Football drafts grow near. Most drafts will take place at the very end of August or beginning of September, just a week or two before the regular season kicks off.
Players will spend hours preparing for their drafts, researching the best wide receivers, quarterbacks, running backs, defenses, kickers, and tight ends for their teams.
But, arguably, the other biggest challenge players will face in preparation for a new Fantasy Football season is what they should name their team. If you’re fresh out of ideas and looking for a funny name for your squad, here are 50 suggestions.
Best funny Fantasy Football 2023-24 team names
Here’s our list of the best names for your Fantasy Football team this season, complete with some amazing puns:
- Victorious Secret
- No Punt Intended
- Mojo Dojo Casa House
- Bench, Don’t Kill My Vibe
- Risk it for the Biscuit
- Sacks in the City
- Password is Taco
- The Bryce is Right
- Bed, Bath, & Bijan
- Jahmyr I Go Again
- Deshaun of the Dead
- I’m Sorry Smith Jaxon
- Mahomes Alone
- Mahomes Alone 2: Lost in New York
- Breece Lightning
- Call of Jeudy
- Dalvin and the Chipmunks
- Stroudy with a Chance of Deep Balls
- Wentz Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Hot Chubb Time Machine
- Zeke and Destroy
- Goff your Rocker
- Amon a Mission
- Nahjee By Nature
- Turn Down for Watt
- CeeDee-z Nuts
- King Henry’s Court
- All About that Bosa
- The Guice is Right
- Chark-nado
- Kittle Fish in a Big Pond
- It Ertz So Good
- Shake it Goff
- Lazard King
- Catalina Wine Mixon
- Kyler Soze
- Golladay Inn Express
- Fournette-flix and Chill
- Just the Tua Us
- Kupp Runneth Over
- Belichick Yourself Before You Wreck Yourself
- Hooked on A Thielen
- OnlyFants
- Diggs in a Blanket
- Dak to the Future
- Stairway to Evans
- Prescott’s Tots
- Hurts So Good
- Super Mariota Brothers
There are obviously so many more puns and pop culture references you can use to create your perfect team name. Be sure to check out our FPL 2023/24 content and upcoming Fantasy Football content.