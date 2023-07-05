When does Fantasy Premier League 2023/24 launch?

The 2022/23 Premier League season is barely out of the way, but with the summer transfer window in full swing, fantasy players are already looking ahead to the new season. But when does the FPL 2023/24 season actually start?

With FPL, there’s never a set date for the games to start, with eagle-eyed veterans of the game keeping an eye on the website from July onwards, aiming to get their team prepped as soon as possible to get the lowest possible user ID and start figuring out the best team to go into Gameweek 1 with.

The hardest part, though, is finding out when the new FPL season is going to launch.

Here’s what we know so far, and when you can expect to start putting together your team for the new season.

The Premier League season officially kicks off on Friday, August 11, with Burnley welcoming 2022/23 treble winners Manchester City to Turf Moor in their return to the Premer League.

There’s no exact timeframe to when FPL usually launches ahead of the season starting. In 2022/23, the game went live 32 days before the opening match. In 2021/22, it was 51 days before, though that was unexpectedly early at the time.

Usually, FPL goes live around 4-6 weeks prior to the season starting, which means we could expect to see it start sometime between June 30-July 21.

That said, the FPL price reveal stream on July 3 could have given us a better indicator of when to expect the game to launch, as FPL usually goes live just a week or so after price reveals.

That helps us narrow down the FPL 2023/24 start date to approximately July 7-14, which seems the most likely timeframe right now.

Be sure to check out the FPL price reveals that have happened so far as some of the key players such as Haaland, Salah, and Marcus Rashford are already available, helping you decide how to build out your team when the game does start.