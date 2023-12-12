What is today’s NYT Connections? Hints & clues for daily Connections answer (December 12)

If you need help finding all the solutions for today’s New York Times Connections puzzle, don’t worry. We have you covered with all the handy clues and hints you need to help you decipher Connections’ daily answer for December 12.

The New York Times Connections puzzle app is constantly growing in popularity with new players tuning in daily to find all the solutions. Featuring a combination of 16 words that you have to split up into four different categories, these puzzles can be quite difficult to solve.

However, if you want to test your knowledge and even further expand it, solving the NYT Connections daily can be a rather interesting way to do so. Additionally, if you find the puzzles rather difficult, then don’t worry. We have you covered with all the clues and hints that you might need to solve today’s NYT Connections puzzle.

Before diving in, if you are looking for more puzzle games like this then don’t forget to check out our dedicated list of other exciting puzzle games to play, from Nerdle, to Jumble, and Octordle. Having said that, let’s check out today’s NYT Connections puzzle.

Contents

New York Times These are all the rules for playing NYT Connections.

Today’s NYT Connections words

A fresh list of 16 words is available every day for you to sort equally into four different categories. The words for December 12 are:

Ball

Cloud

Nether

Flipper

Fog

Trail

Fin

Tail

Ice

Track

Mist

Plunger

Haze

Shadow

Bumper

Ire

We also have some hints below to help you sort these words into their respective categories and keep your daily streak going.

Hints for today’s NYT Connections (December 12)

Here are the hints for the four categories according to their color that you will need to sort the 16 words into:

Yellow: Murky weather

Murky weather Green: Constant monitoring

Constant monitoring Blue: Parts of a game

Parts of a game Purple: Names of countries that end with ‘Land.’

We suggest that you try to solve the puzzle without scrolling any further and checking the answers. However, if you feel stuck and need help to maintain that perfect streak, we have today’s answers right here for you.

Today’s NYT Connections answers

The answers for today’s NYT Connections puzzle are:

Color Categories Words Yellow Murky Conditions Cloud, Fog, Haze, Mist Green Follow Shadow, Tail, Track, Trail Blue Pinball Machine Components Ball, Bumper, Flipper, Plunger Purple ____Land Countries Ice, Ire, Fin, Nether

That’s all for today’s daily NYT Connections puzzle’s solution. Make sure to check back tomorrow for more hints and clues, and in case you want to try some more guessing games, check out our other guides:

