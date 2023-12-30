The Finals players discover the hidden power of its most “underrated” gun

Though The Finals has a ton of more conventional guns and melee weapons, there are a few options in the game that have some unique use cases. With a bit of ingenuity, the Goo gun can do things other weapons simply can’t.

The Finals has been out in the wild for a bit now, with many players discovering what is and isn’t strong in the game. And, though there have been some complaints about balance between aim assist and some classes feeling stronger than others, most feel that the game’s many options are generally worth using.

However, measuring the worth of something like the Goo gun is extremely difficult when weighed against guns that actually do damage. The Finals may have a high TTK compared to other shooters, but you’ll still die in a few seconds if you’re under fire.

When measured in the context of doing damage, the Goo gun clearly loses to everything else seeing as it does none. However, when thinking beyond the concept of just dealing damage, the Goo gun does almost everything else.

The Finals’ Goo gun does everything except damage

The Finals has a number of utility options between Goo grenades, jump pads, barriers, shields, and other equipment, but the Goo gun has the unique benefit of doing what all of them can, and, in many cases, it’s better.

Need to get up to a higher spot? Drop some goop. Want to create a barrier? Why not just goop instead? And those are relatively tame examples compared to what players have come up with.

For instance, one player used it to continually block off an elevator, making it impossible for anyone to steal the cash out as they ran away with the money.

Apparently this playstyle is even more effective with friends, as one Redditor pointed out: “My brother rocks the goo gun when we play together and it has made it infinitely easier to defend payouts. It is totally underrated.”

The Goo gun can also be used in combat and is especially effective against people trying to rush you down. Though the Goo gun doesn’t do damage, it can directly contact players, blocking and disorienting them.

One poor heavy with a Sledgehammer simply gave up on trying to take out OP in this clip as they continually blocked the path forward. Not to mention bullets take a while to shoot through Goo, meaning that this strategy can still be extremely effective when used against those wielding firearms.

Alternatively, if you’re struggling to close the gap on an opponent while using a melee weapon yourself, the Goo gun can help with that, too.

Whether you’re blocking the path forward or creating a barrier to stand behind so you can come out swinging, the Goo gun pairs insanely well with melee weapons.

And, while it certainly isn’t game-breaking like some of the other bizarre mechanics The Finals players have discovered, the Goo gun can be one of the game’s strongest weapons when put in the hands of a player that isn’t afraid of getting a little creative.

It’s worth mentioning that Goo does inherently get countered by fire. While it’s not that common to see people with Flamethrowers or Incendiary grenades, be wary of players using fire if you plan on giving some of these strategies a try for yourself.