Game-breaking The Finals movement exploit lets players fly cross-map

An Overwatch 2 Doomfist main jumped ship to The Finals and quickly discovered some bizarre movement tech that allows Light characters to fly across the map and control their trajectory midair.

Considering the high TTK and verticality of The Finals, movement is an essential part of being a good player. Especially for the squishy Light class.

Though many have called for buffs to the Light class, others have continued to try and innovate with the class’ movement tech and have found some truly game-breaking movement tech.

GetQuakedOn, a well-known Doomfist main in Overwatch 2, jumped ship to The Finals amid the less-than-stellar Season 8 Overwatch 2 meta and has already come up with some incredibly strong movement tech that he’s been working toward mastering.

The Finals player discovers incredible movement exploit

The Finals is a game that gives players a lot of ways to approach a fight. Jump pads, grappling hooks, explosives, sledgehammers, and more allow players to get to an objective by leaping toward it or breaking through a wall to get directly to it.

And, though the game is built around providing players with options, it’s safe to say the devs didn’t expect players to use objects to fly around the map.

However, GetQuakedOn, a famed Doomfist main in Overwatch 2 and vet in other arena shooters, did some testing with the Light class and found something incredibly game-breaking: It’s possible to fly in The Finals.

By sticking a player deployable to an object, tossing it, grappling to it, and grabbing onto it, players are able to soar to the skies and even control their direction. And, while the initial tech is interesting, it looked fun if not a bit impractical in most cases.

However, GetQuakedOn continued to find new ways to use it that reach far outside of what the devs intended for some incredibly unique combos.

For example, he stuck a C4 to a propane tank and used it to fly toward his opponent, ultimately hurling it toward them from above and detonating for a 1-shot kill.

In another clip, he used a Goo canister to fly toward his opponent. The wall of goop blocked his opponent’s escape route as they tried to run, making it difficult for them to get away amid the confusion of getting divebombed by a man with throwing knives.

It clearly takes a lot of skill to pull off these maneuvers, but it also doesn’t seem too balanced to be able to fly at high speeds in a game where that clearly wasn’t intended.

It remains to be seen if the developers decide this exploit needs to be patched, or if they’re ok with players using the game’s mechanics in some unintended yet very cool ways. Meanwhile, there are some folks actually breaking the game by cheating their way to the top of the ranked ladder.

