The Finals players demand nerfs to “impossible to see” cloaking ability

The Finals players are calling for Embark Studios to nerf the Light Build’s Cloaking Device, with many calling it “broken.”

The Finals features three classes that offer different combat abilities and playstyles, giving players unique ways to get the drop on their foes. However, there’s one ability that appears to be causing a stir within the game’s community – Cloaking Device.

This Light Build skill makes players extremely hard to see when moving and gives them invisibility when motionless. As you can imagine, this can make counterplay rather tricky, especially when you have no idea where the enemy is.

Well, the game’s community is now demanding the developers nerf or rework the way The Finals’ invisibility ability functions.

The Finals players demand nerfs to Light Build cloaking ability

“Anyone else struggle to see invis? Most of the time I don’t see them and the audio being nonexistent doesn’t help either,” said one player. “The only time I see them is if the light shines on them other than that it’s just praying when in buildings or dark areas.”

Other players agreed, with many stating how unfair the ability is, particularly when the player using said Cloaking Device stands still.

“It’s very hard to see when they stand still between a bush, or even stand still near a light place in the environment, it’s very broken,” replied another commenter. “I’m very confident Embark is cooking up some sweet nerfs for that broken meta light class. Just got to be patient.”

Embark Studios Spotting invisible characters can be extremely difficult.

Quite how the developers would adjust the Cloaking Devices remains to be seen, but it’s clear the community wants changes. “They need to increase the distortion on the screen or something,” noted one player. “Not only is it difficult to counter play (since you can only do anticipatory loadout-specific method which can’t be changed mid round in ranked), but it encourages poor, non-obj playing.”

However, other players noted how nerfing the Light Build’s cloaking ability would drastically lower its competitive viability further. “Light is in a terrible spot right now and is a quickplay stomper,” said another. “95% of my matches don’t even have a light in the third round lmao. This is literally the only viable way to play it and it still sucks.”

Whether the developers will nerf the Cloaking Device ability remains to be seen, but for now, you’ll need to take extra care when scanning your surroundings for enemy threats.