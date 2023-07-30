Super Mario Bros. Wonder Villain Revealed

The highly anticipated Nintendo Switch game ‘Super Mario Bros. Wonder’ announced new details, including the main villain.

After the record-breaking Mario movie hit theaters earlier this year, becoming the biggest global animated movie opening, Nintendo’s best-selling game franchise looks to continue its world domination with newer generations.

Everybody’s favorite plumber stormed onto the gaming scene in 1983 and ever since has pumped out games for all ages across many genres. The most successful game franchises under the Mario umbrella are Mario Kart, Mario Party, and Super Mario Bros.

Nintendo’s most powerful asset looks to be returning to his roots, whereby after over 10 years the latest game sees him returning on more adventures in a 2D platformer game. At the Nintendo Direct event on July 21, it was announced by developers that the new game Super Mario Bros. Wonder will be released on October 20, 2023.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder – Nintendo Direct 6.21.2023 – YouTube

This time Nintendo will allow players to either play solo or co-operatively with up to four players exploring the ever-changing world that chaotically reacts due to the magical Wonder Flower.

The announcement trailer showed off a range of new enemies to face on Mario’s adventures throughout the game arriving this fall. Although, It was not made obvious who the main villain would be, leaving fans to eagerly question this.

Who is the eagerly anticipated villain?

To nobody’s surprise, the world-renowned villain ‘Bowser’ is set to return. This has further cemented Bowser as the staple villain of the Mario Universe. Fresh off the back of the wildly successful Super Mario Bros. movie, which featured Jack Black as the lead bad guy Bowser, Nintendo appears to be looking to capitalize on this.

Interestingly the announcement didn’t come as an official announcement through the typical marketing channels. Instead, this reveal was discovered by the community after the game received its rating from ESRB for age appropriateness.

The game received a rating of ‘E’ which means it is appropriate for everyone. As well as the rating a brief description is given for the game which ESRB reveals Bowser stating: ‘Their mission is to stop the villainous Bowser’ in regards to Mario and other playable characters’ aim of the game.

For more details on the game which releases via Nintendo Switch on October 20, 2023, follow the link attached.