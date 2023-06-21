New 2D Mario game announced for first time in over 10 years

Nintendo has announced Super Mario Bros. Wonder, the first new 2D mainline entry in the Mario series to be released since New Super Mario Bros. U in 2012.

These days Mario games cover just about every genre known to man. From the arcade racing of Mario Kart to the turn-based tactics of Mario + Rabbids, and even intense sports with both Mario Strikers and Mario Tennis.

Nintendo’s mascot wasn’t always a jack of all trades hero though. The plumber started his adventure starring in 2D platformers like Super Mario Bros. on the NES. Newer 2D Mario games are rare though with vast 3D adventures like Super Mario Odyssey largely replacing them.

However, Nintendo clearly still has an interest in paying tributes to its roots with a new 2D Mario game officially on its way.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder brings 2D platforming action back

Nintendo has confirmed that a new 2D Mario game titled Super Mario Bros. Wonder is coming to Nintendo Switch.

The announcement was made as the final reveal during a Nintendo Direct hosted on June 21. The new Mario game is set for an October 20, 2023 release date and will cost $59.99 USD.

Pre-orders for Super Mario Bros. Wonder are live on the Nintendo eShop and in the My Nintendo Store on Nintendo’s official website.

Despite being a callback to the classics, Super Mario Bros. Wonder will introduce a range of new features and powerups for players to try out.

One of the most exciting additions is the ability to play as several different characters. This includes Princess Peach, Princess Daisy, and Yoshi, plus the likes of Mario, Luigi, and Toad.

As for powerups, Super Mario Bros. Wonder adds Elephant Mario. When in his Elephant form, Mario gains super strength and is able to kick enemies unfortunate enough to get in his way.

This is the first new 2D entry into the Super Mario series since New Super Mario Bros. U in 2012. It received a remaster on Switch in 2019 and two Mario Maker games have been released since but Super Mario Bros. Wonder will be the first original, new 2D entry in over ten years.

More information about the new Mario game will be revealed closer to its launch. To keep informed about Mario’s latest adventure consider checking out our official hub.