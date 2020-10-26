 Stormzy gives his early verdict on Watch Dogs Legion - Dexerto
Logo
Gaming

Stormzy gives his early verdict on Watch Dogs Legion

Published: 26/Oct/2020 17:36

by Andrew Highton
Stormzy performing Rainfall in Watch Dogs Legion
Ubisoft

Share

Famous UK rapper Stormzy recently got his hands on Watch Dogs Legion. He had the unreal experience of playing his own mission in the game, and described his role as “easily one of the biggest highlights of my career.”

Celebrities in games are nothing unusual. It promotes the title and it promotes the celebrity. Plus, the celebrity usually has some kind of liking for video games, anyway. So when Stormzy got a chance to play Watch Dogs Legion before its Oct 29 release, he was pleased.

His involvement has received big coverage as he released his “Rainfall” music video in Watch Dogs Legion. The song is from his 2019 album “Heavy Is The Head” and the entire music video was shot in-game. But now, the musician has delivered his verdict on his appearance, and the highly-anticipated title itself.

A drone near London Bridge in Watch Dogs Legion
Ubisoft
Stormzy loves games and is greatly impressed by the upcoming title’s detail.

Stormzy’s take on Ubisoft’s version of London

If it wasn’t enough that Stormzy got to have his music video be completely captured by Ubisoft’s engine, he also got to have Rainfall appear in Watch Dogs Legion as a mission. In it, you hack into the BFI Imax and broadcast his new video to London.

It’s clear that the rapper has been very impressed by the whole scenario. He thinks Ubisoft has done a great job of capturing the capital city.

“When I first played the game, I was meant to do missions and get a feel for the gameplay, and all I did was drive around London,” he said.

Clearly the faithful imagining of the London Eye, London Bridge, Big Ben, and various other landmarks was too much for the famous musician to handle. “It’s not some bog-standard version of London, literally this is home,” he continued.

When asked about his involvement, Stormzy said, “It’s so surreal because video games have been a staple part of my life. But to actually be in the game and you’re a full-fledged mission it’s just surreal.” He even joked about his nephews being able to see him in the game too.

The 27-year-old seemed massively grateful for Ubisoft‘s part in helping with the upcoming title and implementing his avatar.

Stick to Dexerto for more Watch Dogs Legion content leading up to the game’s release.

Entertainment

Quenlin Blackwell responds to Diplo dating rumors amid TikTok drama

Published: 26/Oct/2020 16:20

by Alice Hearing
Quenlin Blackwell, Diplo DJ living together
Instagram: Quenlin Blackwell/ Instagram: Diplo

Share

TikTok

Popular TikToker and former vine star Quenlin Blackwell has responded to rumors about her and Diplo after she revealed that she’s currently living with world-famous DJ. 

Quenlin Blackwell, 19, first rose to fame on Vine, earning more than half a billion loops and half a million followers. Now, she has now amassed more than 4 million followers on TikTok. Diplo, 41, is an American DJ known for tracks like “Be Right There” and is also a founding member of electronic supergroup Major Lazer.

TikTokers were left bemused by the surprising news and demanded to know more detail. Thousands of fans commented on Quenlin’s videos with Diplo, mostly reflecting a mix of amusement and shock, writing “This is the oddest duo but like I’m not mad,” and “I’m sorry I’m having a hard time processing this.”

Quenlin began a series documenting her living situation with one of the world’s biggest musicians, after the strong reaction from her followers and has so far filmed Diplo struggling to tie his shoelaces, bopping to music in the car, and behind the scenes at a live-stream concert for Major Lazer’s new album launch.

Quenlin Blackwell and Addison Rae Instagram
Instagram: QuenBlackwell
Quenlin is popular on TikTok and is often seen with members of the Hype House

However, speculation about the pair has clearly gone too far for Quenlin who was forced to address rumors on her Twitter.

She wrote: “I’m an adult. I’m not being groomed. Platonic relationships exist. I’ve been living here for over a year. I’d rather break both of my legs and be forced to walk than pursue Diplo romantically and he’d rather choke.

“He’s barely in LA because he’s so busy. Diplo has given me the opportunity and the security to create. Diplo and his team are my mentors in LA and they are my safety net.

“Diplo and his team have saved me numerous times from the weirdos in LA. My parents trust him. I trust him. Y’all are making me feel icky. Diplo is my LA dad…nothing more.”

@quenblackwellLIVING WITH DIPLO: THE SERIES♬ meet com força e com talento – ˚✧₊⁎lexie⁎⁺˳✧༚

Diplo also responded to the situation on Twitter and wrote: “Ok so I rent one of my properties to Quen Blackwell and yes I use the studio that is in that building.

“Her social media is sarcastic and chaotic and I can see you can get a twisted idea but there is nothing but a friendship between us.”

Despite the backlash, Quenlin made jokes about the reaction from fans, even sarcastically tweeting: “Okay time to tell y’all the truth…I’m mixed and Diplo is my father.”

She has since continued the TikTok series and posted screenshots of texts between her and Diplo, and a video of them dancing together.