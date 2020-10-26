Stormzy gives his early verdict on Watch Dogs Legion - Dexerto

Famous UK rapper Stormzy recently got his hands on Watch Dogs Legion. He had the unreal experience of playing his own mission in the game, and described his role as “easily one of the biggest highlights of my career.”

Celebrities in games are nothing unusual. It promotes the title and it promotes the celebrity. Plus, the celebrity usually has some kind of liking for video games, anyway. So when Stormzy got a chance to play Watch Dogs Legion before its Oct 29 release, he was pleased.

His involvement has received big coverage as he released his “Rainfall” music video in Watch Dogs Legion. The song is from his 2019 album “Heavy Is The Head” and the entire music video was shot in-game. But now, the musician has delivered his verdict on his appearance, and the highly-anticipated title itself.

Stormzy’s take on Ubisoft’s version of London

If it wasn’t enough that Stormzy got to have his music video be completely captured by Ubisoft’s engine, he also got to have Rainfall appear in Watch Dogs Legion as a mission. In it, you hack into the BFI Imax and broadcast his new video to London.

It’s clear that the rapper has been very impressed by the whole scenario. He thinks Ubisoft has done a great job of capturing the capital city.

“When I first played the game, I was meant to do missions and get a feel for the gameplay, and all I did was drive around London,” he said.

Clearly the faithful imagining of the London Eye, London Bridge, Big Ben, and various other landmarks was too much for the famous musician to handle. “It’s not some bog-standard version of London, literally this is home,” he continued.

When asked about his involvement, Stormzy said, “It’s so surreal because video games have been a staple part of my life. But to actually be in the game and you’re a full-fledged mission it’s just surreal.” He even joked about his nephews being able to see him in the game too.

The 27-year-old seemed massively grateful for Ubisoft‘s part in helping with the upcoming title and implementing his avatar.

Stick to Dexerto for more Watch Dogs Legion content leading up to the game’s release.