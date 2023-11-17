Steam Deck 1TB SSD is $50 off for Black Friday & the lowest price we’ve seen

Western Digital’s 2230 NVMe for the Steam Deck has hit a historical low of $79.99, with $50 off for Black Friday.

The Steam Deck is a raging success and with an OLED model on the way, potential upgrades are always on the mind.

Western Digital came out with their official branch of “gaming” 2230 NVMes, specifically for the Steam Deck, ROG Ally, and a host of other handheld devices. It’s probably the lowest we’ve seen a 1TB drive of this format before too. The closest we’ve seen is Sabrent at $89.99.

Steam Deck SSD from Western Digital gets price slashed for Black Friday

The Steam Deck has just recently lowered the prices of all its older LCD models. We still think the LCD model is an incredible device, even with the OLED model arriving too. Upgrading it is super simple, and we take you through that in full.

Even if you grab a Steam Deck OLED at 512GB, you’d be saving $30 by going this route and upgrading yourself. It’s basically a win-win.

2230 drives were originally meant for manufacturers to easily cram in large amounts of storage in a smaller form factor. Companies like WD never really expected to be making these for consumers at this level before.

Earlier in the year, Western Digital did team up with Framework to launch the drives on their store, but now Best Buy has it with $50 off.

Games are getting much, much bigger and the Steam Deck can fall victim to that quite a lot. Even 1TB can be sometimes a little too small, so we fully recommend looking at some of the deals around microSD cards too. There’s a 1TB card with a steep discount.

