Steam Deck OLED: Release date, price, specs & more

Valve’s refreshed Steam Deck comes with a bounty of new features, so let’s break it all down and see what’s new from the handheld PC.

The handheld landscape has changed forever. With Valve wading into the market, it altered what people want from their handheld PCs, and handhelds. Since then, Asus and Lenovo have released their own systems, while Ayaneo and the usual suspects like GPDWin have ramped up production to outmatch Valve.

However, from what we’ve discovered since we got hold of the Steam Deck, is that nothing compares. While the specs and performance might not be the top dollar anymore, with the 7840U and Z1 Extreme outpacing it, it still manages to be one of our favorite systems to play games on.

Now, there’s a new refresh coming, the Steam Deck OLED.

Steam Deck OLED specs

Everything internally is nearly the same as before. Valve has stated that it won’t be upgrading the RDNA 2 processor anytime soon, or at least until there’s a definitive path to a worthy upgrade. However, this has been shrunk by 1nm.

What is coming is a plethora of upgrades to the physical hardware. This means new screens, a bigger battery, and faster charging.

OLED screen

First up, there’s a new OLED panel being included in the system. Steam Deck users already have a third-party mod, DeckHD, which increases color accuracy. However, including an OLED panel opens up a tonne of avenues for the way things look on screen.

It could also tie in with the background work being done on HDR and VRR for Linux and SteamOS. Implementing it has been a long time coming, and those behind the scenes have already got it working in some games. OLED offers a richer color palette over the LCD panel inside the Steam Deck, with a heavy emphasis on contrast.

Valve has also sourced a 90Hz panel, so high refresh rates in certain titles should now be attainable without having to dock the device.

Battery improvements

Then, one of the biggest complaints about the Steam Deck is the battery. Valve appears to have listened and is increasing the size of the battery, along with the speed it charges at too. This should allow us to reach over that hour or hour and a half mark without having to set the screen to a 40FPS/40Hz refresh rate in certain AAA games.

Weight and size

On top of all this, the device is now lighter but has remained the same size. You’ll also find that the screen is ‘bigger’ due to the reduced bezels around it.

Steam Deck vs Steam Deck OLED

Spec OLED LCD APU Custom AMD Van Gogh (Aerith) Custom AMD Van Gogh (Aerith) Process 6nm 7nm CPU architecture AMD Zen 2 AMD Zen 2 CPU clock speed 2.4 – 3.5GHz 2.4 – 3.5GHz Cores | Threads 4 | 8 4 | 8 GPU architecture AMD RDNA 2 AMD RDNA 2 GPU clock speed 1 – 1.6GHz 1 – 1.6GHz Stream processors 512 512 RAM 16GB quad channel LPDDR5 @ 6400MT/s 16GB quad channel LPDDR5 @ 5,500MT/s Storage 512GB NVMe | 1TB NVMe 64GB eMMC | 256GB NVMe SSD | 512GB NVMe SSD Display 7.4-inch OLED touchscreen 7-inch LCD touchscreen Native resolution 1280 x 800 1280 x 800 Refresh rate 90Hz 60Hz Audio Stereo speakers, 3.5mm jack, dual mics Stereo speakers, 3.5mm jack, dual mics Connectivity Wi-Fi 6e, Bluetooth, 1x USB Type-C with DisplayPort 1.4 support Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth, 1x USB Type-C with DisplayPort 1.4 support Battery 50Whr | 5,313mAh 40Whr | 5,313mAh Dimensions 11.7 x 4.6 x 1.8-inch (298 x 117 x 49mm) 11.7 x 4.6 x 1.8-inch (298 x 117 x 49mm) Weight 1.41lbs (640g) 1.47lbs (669g)

What’s new in the Steam Deck OLED?

Valve has handily listed everything that the Steam Deck OLED has changed to it:

Updated APU to 6 nm for better efficiency

Updated memory to 6400 MT/s, improving latency and power management

Increased thermal module thickness and performance

Increased active area to 7.4″ (from 7.0″)

Updated refresh rate to 90Hz (from 60Hz)

Updated peak brightness to 1000 nits

Updated touchscreen polling rate to 180Hz, improved latency and accuracy

Updated WiFi / Bluetooth module

Added support for WiFi 6E

Added support for Bluetooth 5.3, supporting newer codecs such as aptX HD and aptX low-latency

Added third antenna near the top of the device for better Bluetooth performance, including when docked

Added support for wake from Bluetooth controllers

Improved bass response for an overall flatter sound profile

Added support for using onboard microphone array simultaneously with the 3.5mm headphones connector

Adjusted analog stick top material and shape for increased grip and dust build-up resistance

Adjusted analog stick post material to improve interaction feel with front cover and reduce wear

Improved reliability of analog stick touch detection

Improved responsiveness and tactility of shoulder buttons switch mechanism

Adjusted D-pad snap ratio and diagonal interactions

Redesigned trackpad for improved fidelity and edge detection

Greatly improved trackpad haptics feel and precision

Improved battery capacity from 40Wh to 50Wh

Improved battery chemistry for faster charging, from 20% to 80% in as little as 45 minutes

Changed charging LED to WRGB

Added support for waking up from initial unboxing by long-pressing power button instead of requiring AC power

Adjusted power supply cable length from 1.5m to 2.5m

Added logo to power supply

Reduced total system weight to ~640g, or ~5% less than Steam Deck

Rear cover screws now thread into metal

Adjusted rear cover screw heads to Torx™, as well as other materials and geometry tweaks on the heads to reduce stripping risk

Lowered number of screw types throughout system

Reduced step count required for common repairs

Improved bumper switch mechanism drop reliability

Moved bumper switch to joystick board for easier repair

Improved display repair/replacement to not require taking rear cover off

Greatly improved memory power management firmware

Added preliminary support for open-source BIOS and EC firmware

Improved resume time by roughly 30%

Steam Deck OLED price

Valve will start selling the Steam Deck OLED from $549 for the 51GB and $649 for the 1TB model. The limited edition version will cost $679.

The price increase is to be expected, as the new high refresh rate OLED and bigger battery are now included. However, LCD models are now being slashed in pricing as they’re phased out.

Gabe Newell, head of Valve, has stated that the original was aggressively priced and sold at a low price for a reason, despite the company taking a hit on it.

When does the Steam Deck OLED release?

You can expect the Steam Deck OLED from November 16. As long as Valve time doesn’t interrupt anything, that is.

This would put the newly refreshed model just under two years since it was officially released in February 2022.

Is the Steam Deck OLED the Steam Deck 2?

No, the Steam Deck OLED is not the Steam Deck 2. The next full upgrade is still a ways off according to Valve, who is waiting for a proper upgrade to hardware before committing to new hardware.

