Valve drops prices on existing Steam Decks with reveal of OLED version

Valve has just revealed an updated Steam Deck, complete with an OLED screen, and has dropped the price on existing LCD models.

Launched back in 2022, Valve’s Steam Deck handheld has taken over the gaming industry as an easily accessible option for PC gaming on the go.

The Steam Deck OLED was revealed on November 9, 2023, and Valve also announced a price drop for the existing LCD models.

Here’s everything we know about the prices as well as the future of the existing models.

Valve

Valve drops prices on LCD Steam Deck with OLED launch

On the Steam Deck website, you can see that Valve has decided to discontinue the 64GB and 512GB models of the existing handheld with LCD screens.

However, all three models have received a massive discount with the launch of the Steam Deck OLED.

The 256GB LCD model, which is staying around for the foreseeable future, has had its price drop from $529 down to just $399.

With the 512GB model, Valve dropped it down from $649 all the way to $449 which is a massive discount of $200.

Valve’s 64GB Steam Deck recieved the smallest discount of the three, lowering just $50 from $399 to $349.

There’s no updates on prices for the refurbished versions that we’re aware of, but we’ll be sure to update you should they announce that in the near future. Once Valve sells all of their stock of both the 512GB and 64GB LCD models, refurbished or used in the second hand market will be your only way of getting them.

