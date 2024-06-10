Gears of War E-Day: Everything we know about the prequel

Gears of War: E-Day is an upcoming prequel that takes place years before the original game in the franchise, so here is everything you need to know.

Other than Halo, Gears of War has always served as one of the biggest exclusive franchises for the big green machine, Xbox.

The original trilogy was praised by critics and fans alike, many crediting it as being a driving force in the cover-based shooter gameplay that has infiltrated the video game industry over the past few decades.

After Epic Games moved on from the franchise, the Coalition took control of all things Gears, with 2019’s Gears of War 5 a major return to form for the franchise.

In saying this, fans have been eagerly awaiting any news about a new Gears of War game, with the recent Xbox Showcase revealing that the devs are winding back the clock and developing a brand new prequel.

Here is everything you need to know about Gears of War: E-Day, including cast, plot, and more.

Gears of War E-Day: Plot details

The Coalition Dom is back in Gears of War: E-Day

The Gears of War franchise is taking a step back in time with E-Day, going even further back than the original game.

Fans of the Gears franchise will recognize the significance of E-Day plays in greater Gears lore and therefore, know what the game will likely entail.

Emergence Day, also known as E-Day, was when the Locust Horde first shot up from their underground hive and began the decade-spanning war against humanity.

In an Xbox blog post released after the initial reveal of the game, the game was described as “an origin story that depicts the horror of Locust invasion on Emergence Day through the eyes of Marcus Fenix.”

While we can confirm both Marcus Fenix and Dom Santiago will feature in the game, no other plot details have been revealed.

Gears of War E-Day: Cast

John Di Maggio is expected to return and once again voice Marcus Fenix. However, the rest of the cast is set to be confirmed or leaked.

Gears of War E-Day: Unreal Engine 5

The Coalition Gears of War: E-Day is being developed in Unreal Engine 5

While the reveal that the next Gears game is a prequel was an exciting twist for fans, gamers became extra interested after it was confirmed the game would be developed on Unreal Engine 5.

“With the advancements in Unreal Engine 5, the leap in technical capabilities is tremendous,” explained Kate Rayner, Studio Technical Director at The Coalition, in a recent Xbox blog post.

“The original ‘Mad World’ trailer made a real statement by using in-engine footage. We’re pushing that even further with Unreal Engine 5,” Rayner continues. “Our goal with the announcement trailer was to highlight our commitment to pushing the boundaries of both storytelling and technology in gaming.”

Gears of War E-Day: trailers

As part of the Xbox Showcase, the first snippet of footage for Gears of War: E-Day was revealed at the 2024 event.