Star Wars Outlaws praised by Starfield players for superior space travel

With the gameplay walkthrough for Star Wars Outlaws premiering as part of Ubisoft Forward 2024, players are already applauding the game for fixing one of Starfield’s biggest issues: landing on planets.

Bethesda’s space RPG, while well-received overall, had a few pain points for many fans, one of which was the game cutting to a loading screen whenever landing on a planet.

This is something Star Wars Outlaws seems to be improving upon, as the gameplay preview shows the game won’t cut to a black screen when landing on planets. Instead, players will follow their ship as it descends through the atmosphere and comes to a halt on the surface.

Article continues after ad

Immediately after the gameplay reveal, players were quick to call out Starfield for not including a system such as this.

One user on X shared a video of Star Wars Outlaws’ ship landing, saying: “This is exactly how landing on planets in Starfield should’ve been, really wish Bethesda figured out how to do it like this rather than black screens…”

Article continues after ad

They are not the only person feeling this sentiment either, as many replies to their post show it’s something a lot of fans noticed.

While what is shown is still a cutscene in Ubisoft’s upcoming RPG, many agree that staying with the ship is much more immersive than what Bethesda has in its game. As one user says: “Cutscene or not, this was totally the right direction.”

Article continues after ad

Of course, there are plenty of people who are pointing out the reason why Star Wars Outlaws can pull this off while Starfield isn’t able to – the size of the game. One player notes Bethesda’s game has “hundreds of fully-scaled planets,” which requires cutting to simple loading screens to maintain good performance.

However, given the number of fans praising Star Wars Outlaws, it’s clear the design choice is hitting the right chord. And while Starfield’s improvements continue to bring players back, its lack of immersive landing is still something that many can’t look past.