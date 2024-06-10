Life is Strange: Double Exposure – Everything we know so far

Life is Strange: Double Exposure was announced at the Xbox Games Showcase during Summer Games Fest, and it features the return of the original protagonist, Max Caulfield, in an intense murder mystery.

One of the biggest surprises of the 2024 Xbox Showcase was undoubtedly the reveal of Life is Strange: Double Exposure, the next installment in the beloved adventure series. Since 2015, the games have garnered a dedicated fanbase thanks to their compelling narratives and emphasis on player choice.

Double Exposure will put fans back in the shoes of Max Caulfield as she attempts to prevent her friend’s murder across two separate timelines. Here’s everything we know so far including the release date, trailer, and platforms.

Article continues after ad

Deck Nine Games

Life is Strange: Double Exposure will be released on October 29, 2024.

The game will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

Trailer

The first trailer for Double Exposure was released on June 9, 2024.

Article continues after ad

It sets up the core premise of the story when Max finds her friend Safi’s body in the woods and embarks on a journey between two timelines to prevent her death.

Editions

There are four versions of the game available to pre-order. You can find a full breakdown of each edition and what it includes below:

Standard edition – $49.99 / £49.99

Base game

Deluxe edition – $59.99 / £59.99

Base game

Spooky Outfit Pack

Decades Outfit Pack

Ultimate Edition – $79.99 / £79.99

Final Fantasy VII Outfit Pack

Fan Favorite Outfit Pack

Paw Prints Cat Outfit Pack

Exclusive Cat Content

Early release – chapters 1 & 2 will unlock 2 weeks ahead of the full game’s release.

Collector’s edition – $59.99 / £54.99

Article continues after ad

The Collector’s Edition is exclusively available to pre-order from the Square Enix store and features a handful of physical goodies, though it’s important to note that it does not include a copy of the game itself.

12” Vinyl Soundtrack – available here and nowhere else! Featuring 13 amazing songs from the game, on a two-color 12” vinyl.

32pp Mini Hardcover Artbook – with exclusive concept art.

4x Double-Sided 12” Artcards – for eight members of the Caledon cast.

Max’s Owl Pin Replica – as worn by Max in-game.

Story & Gameplay

The story of Life is Strange: Double Exposure follows Max Caulfield (protagonist of the original Life is Strange) now studying at the prestigious Caledon University. When Max discovers her friend Safi dead in the snow, she embarks on a journey across two parallel timelines – one where Safi is alive, and one where she’s not – to solve the mystery and prevent her murder.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Throughout the game, players will have to investigate both timelines and piece together the events of the crime to keep Safi safe. Player choice and the execution of Max’s powers are sure to be core elements of the gameplay loop.

Deck Nine will be hosting a live stream on June 13, 2024, that will reveal even more about what to expect from the game.

Alongside Double Exposure, we also got a look at Gears of War E-Day and Dragon Age: The Veilguard during the Xbox Showcase. Summer Game Fest also announced a release date for Dragon Ball Sparking Zero.