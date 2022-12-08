Star Stable Winter Festival (2022): A Snow Saga, new theme, activities & more

Sourav is a Games Writer at Dexerto. He writes tips and guides for a number of games, but Apex Legends, Valorant, Rainbow Six, and Call of Duty are his favorites. You can contact Sourav at sourav.banik@dexerto.com

Get ready to spend the winter in Star Stable with a whole new theme and a slew of new quests, characters, races, and adventures. Here’s everything you need to know about the annual Winter Festival in Star Stable.

Winter is that special time of the year that’s celebrated all around the world and includes tons of surprises and gifts. It’s no different for video games like Star Stable. The much-loved five-week annual event of the game is back to take you to a magical frozen land that includes loads of new content.

This year, the snow storms have caused a crisis in Jorvik. Players will get to enter the wonderful, brand-new Winter Village hub where the Jorvikians have taken refuge.

With that out of the way, let’s take a dive into everything that the Star Stable has to offer this season in 2022’s Winter Festival.

YouTube: Star Stable There will be ample rewards for you to redeem this winter!

When does Star Stable Winter Festival start and end?

The Star Stable Winter Festival starts on December 7, 2022, and will end on January 10, 2023 — which means you have approximately five weeks to take part in the various activities and quests.

Star Stable Winter Festival activities and rewards

This year’s Winter Festival’s theme is “Snow in Jorvik” and will include five chapters and each chapter will run for a week as we mentioned earlier.

Here’s a rundown of all chapters along with their dates of arrival:

Chapter 1 : The Snow Crisis (December 7)

: The Snow Crisis (December 7) Chapter 2 : The Gnome (December 14)

: The Gnome (December 14) Chapter 3 : The Magical Creatures (December 21)

: The Magical Creatures (December 21) Chapter 4 : The Fight, The Fox and The Fireworks (December 28)

: The Fight, The Fox and The Fireworks (December 28) Chapter 5: Epilogue (January 4)

Apart from that, all the festivities from last year’s celebration will return along with new adventures, in-game functions, and characters. You’d be able to befriend new magical horses, and meet the adorable new companion, Snoble the Gnome!

There will also be the annual Winter Village Race, where you can earn winter tokens. Be sure to log in to the game every single day as there will be daily Yule Tree gifts.

To spice things up, gather your entire gang and get yourselves snapped in the special winter photo booth right when we’re about to enter the new year. There will be amazing fireworks displays accompanied by dancing to celebrate the event.