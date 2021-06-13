Square Enix reveal Guardians of the Galaxy game at E3 - Gameplay, release date, more - Dexerto

Coming off the release of Marvel’s Avengers earlier in 2020, Square Enix is back again but this time around will feature a different crew from the Marvel universe.

Guardians of the Galaxy will be adapted in video game form developed by Square Enix

It will be a single-player focused game

It will release on October 26, 2021

While there was a lot to talk about on the first two days of E3 2021, from our first look at the brand new Avatar game being developed to Ubisoft Massive, to more news on the upcoming Halo title, Square Enix brought out a massive announcement.

Having released Marvel’s Avengers back in 2020, the studio has already announced their latest title in the form of an adaptation of Guardians of the Galaxy, a direct encapsulation of the beloved superhero crew.

Trailer

They announced the new game with a trailer which you can check out below!

Release date

As well, they have announced that game will release on October 26, 2021 and will be playable on the following platforms.

Xbox Series X/S

Xbox One

PS4

PS5

PC

Features, choices, gameplay, more

They talked about a flurry of features coming with the release of the Guardians of the Galaxy game, and it sounds like this one is going to be a massive improvement on Marvel’s Avengers.

Players will take control of Star Lord, the main character in the series and you will be able to use all of the abilities that are seen within the films.

As well, players will have choices to make throughout the game which seem to affect how each of the Guardians is going to interact with you and may affect some of the story outcomes.

