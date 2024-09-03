Is a Destiny mobile game on the way? Destiny Rising rumors explained

The Destiny 2 community is ablaze with rumors that Bungie is developing a mobile game, here’s what we know so far about the apparent title, allegedly named Destiny Rising.

Destiny is in a bit of a rough spot, with players’ hopes for the franchise waning after the announcement of layoffs and key content changes. The huge pivots since Final Shape have left players wondering just what Bungie has in store for the future of their beloved looter shooter.

Rumors have surfaced on the internet about a new mobile Destiny game in collaboration with NetEase. But is it actually happening? Here’s what we know.

Destiny mobile game rumors

Back in 2022, there were rumors that developers NetEase would be working together with Bungie to create a Destiny mobile FPS game. According to The Game Post, the project had been in development for “well over two years now” when these reports were revealed.

Destiny Rising

Fast forward to 2024 after the massive Bungie layoffs, and as a result of this huge reduction in staff, Bungie decided to dial back the amount of content in Destiny 2 as well as canceled plans to create another spinoff title called “Payback”.

However, video game insider Kurakasis posted on X (formerly Twitter) that despite the major changes at the studio, the mobile game project is still very much underway and has not been canceled. If the rumors from back in 2022 are correct, the game has been in development for around four years.

Destiny 2 community in disarray

With claims the Destiny mobile game is still in active development, much of the community was saddened by the news, and many were also in disbelief.

“This is extremely sad. Everyone should pour one out for us Bungie vets that fell in love with a different company,” one player cried out.

“The ship was already mostly sunk and then hit by a torpedo,” another mourned.

As of this writing, Bungie has yet to officially announce a new title, meaning we don’t know fully what the developers have up their sleeves. Take everything here with a grain of salt for the time being, as plans can, and often do, change throughout development.

