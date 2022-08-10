GamingGaming

Splatoon 3 stages: All new and returning maps

Daniel Megarry
Splatoon 3
Stages in Splatoon 3
Nintendo

Splatoon 3 will take players right into the heart of the Splatlands as they attempt to win Turf Wars against opposing teams, but which stages can you play on? Let’s find out.

Nintendo’s premier splat-em-up Splatoon is returning for a third round on Nintendo Switch in September 2022, with loads of new and classic weapons and stages to challenge your opponents on.

Below, you’ll find details on all of the Splatoon 3 stages announced so far, from brand new locations like Scorch Gorge and Mincemeat Metalworks to returning favorites including Museum d’Alfonsino.

Contents

All stages in Splatoon 3
Nintendo

All new Turf War stages in Splatoon 3

These are all of the brand new Turf War stages that will appear in Splatoon 3:

StageImage
Scorch Gorge
Scorch Gorge
Eeltail Alley
Eeltail Alley in Splatoon 3
Hagglefish Market
Hagglefish Market stage in Splatoon 3
Undertow Spillway
Undertow Spillway in Splatoon 3
Mincemeat Metalworks
Mincemeat Metalworks

All returning Turf War stages in Splatoon 3

These are all of the previous Turf War stages that will return in Splatoon 3:

StageImage
Hammerhead Bridge
Hammerhead Bridge stage in Splatoon 3
Museum d’Alfonsino
Museum d'Alfonsino stage in Splatoon 3
Mahi Mahi Resort
Mahi Mahi Resort
Inkblot Art Academy
Inkblot Art Academy
Sturgeon Shipyard
Sturgeon Shipyard in Splatoon 3
Makomart
Mako Mart
Wahoo World
Wahoo World stage

Hammerhead Bridge, Museum d’Alfonsino, and Mahi Mahi Resort originally appeared in Splatoon, while Inkblot Art Academy, Sturgeon Shipyard, Makomart, and Wahoo World appeared in Splatoon 2.

Will there be DLC stages in Splatoon 3?

Nintendo has confirmed that more Splatoon 3 stages will be added in free post-launch updates. In fact, there are plans for at least two years of DLC for the game including weapons and customization.

We don’t have any information on what those stages will be – or how many of them Nintendo plans to release for Splatoon 3 – but we’ll keep this page updated as soon as more information is revealed.

That’s everything you need to know about the Splatoon 3 stages! While you’re here, check out details on the new weapons and our guide to everything we know about Splatoon 3 so far.

