Splatoon 3 stages: All new and returning maps

Splatoon 3 will take players right into the heart of the Splatlands as they attempt to win Turf Wars against opposing teams, but which stages can you play on? Let’s find out.

Nintendo’s premier splat-em-up Splatoon is returning for a third round on Nintendo Switch in September 2022, with loads of new and classic weapons and stages to challenge your opponents on.

Below, you’ll find details on all of the Splatoon 3 stages announced so far, from brand new locations like Scorch Gorge and Mincemeat Metalworks to returning favorites including Museum d’Alfonsino.

Contents

Nintendo

All new Turf War stages in Splatoon 3

These are all of the brand new Turf War stages that will appear in Splatoon 3:

Stage Image Scorch Gorge Eeltail Alley Hagglefish Market Undertow Spillway Mincemeat Metalworks

All returning Turf War stages in Splatoon 3

These are all of the previous Turf War stages that will return in Splatoon 3:

Stage Image Hammerhead Bridge Museum d’Alfonsino Mahi Mahi Resort Inkblot Art Academy Sturgeon Shipyard Makomart Wahoo World

Hammerhead Bridge, Museum d’Alfonsino, and Mahi Mahi Resort originally appeared in Splatoon, while Inkblot Art Academy, Sturgeon Shipyard, Makomart, and Wahoo World appeared in Splatoon 2.

Will there be DLC stages in Splatoon 3?

Nintendo has confirmed that more Splatoon 3 stages will be added in free post-launch updates. In fact, there are plans for at least two years of DLC for the game including weapons and customization.

We don’t have any information on what those stages will be – or how many of them Nintendo plans to release for Splatoon 3 – but we’ll keep this page updated as soon as more information is revealed.

