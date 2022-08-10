Splatoon 3: All new and returning weapons

Nintendo has given a better look at the highly anticipated third entry into the Splatoon series. Here are all the weapons coming in Splatoon 3.

Splatoon 3’s release is right around the corner, and Switch-owners everywhere have grown increasingly excited for the third-person shooter to finally hit store shelves.

Now, with less than a month from officially dropping, Nintendo has given a better look at what’s coming in Splatoon 3, including all weapons.

Nintendo A glimpse at Splatoon 3’s weapons.

Splatoon 3: New Weapons

In Splatoon 3, all basic guns from Splatoon 1 & 2 are making a return.

On top of that, there are new weapons and weapon types making their debut, making the game’s arsenal the most diverse yet.

Stringers

Nintendo The new Stringers weapon in Splatoon 3.

Stringers bring bow and arrow combat to Splatoon 3, specific to the new Splatlands region. The Stringer can fire rapidly, or be charged up for an extra powerful ink blast.

Splatanas

Nintendo The new Splatana Wiper in Splatoon 3.

Splatanas are a new type of offensive option coming in Splatoon 3 and Nintendo showed off the Splatana Wiper. Swing the Wiper quickly and it will shoot ink rapidly in front of your character, or charge it up for a bit and it will transform into a Charged Slash.

Special Weapons

There are some new Special Weapons making their way into the squid-themed threequel. These are obtained by filling up your gauge in the top right of the screen after inking up enough turf.

Tacticooler

Nintendo The Tacticooler Special Weapon in Splatoon 3.

The Tacticooler spawns a beverage cooler that grants players buffs when activated, like increased speed. Tacticooler offers up four beverages, so multiple players can slide by it and grab helpful boosts.

Wave Breaker

Nintendo The Wave Breaker Special Weapon in Splatoon 3.

The Wave Breaker unleashes waves that mark opponent locations and damage them. In order to dodge the damage opponents will have to jump over the waves.

Reefslider

Nintendo The Reefslider Special Weapon in Splatoon 3.

Summoning the Reefslider allows players to charge up and slam into a designated area, exploding ink everywhere and dealing huge damage in the area.

On top of these new Special Weapons, here are some that are making a return:

Tenta Missiles

Inkjet

Ink Storm

Ultra Stamp

Booyah Bomb

Special Weapons will be paired together with Main Weapons in your loadout.

Nintendo Weapon loadout in Splatoon 3.

In order to get the best out of your loadout, you’ll have to pair the correct main weapon and special weapons together.

With Splatoon 3 so close to release, Nintendo will continue to drop new info about the game, so stick around for more updates.