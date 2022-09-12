Splatoon 3 QR codes (September 2022) – How to redeem and get free items

Splatoon 3 QR codes give players access to free in-game rewards, so here are all the bonuses available for September 2022.

Splatoon 3 is finally here and to celebrate the launch of Nintendo’s third-person shooter, the developers are giving out in-game rewards. These free goodies are redeemed by scanning Splatoon 3 QR codes.

Not only can they help kit your Inkling out with some great gear, but they can also help add some flare to your character. So, without further ado, here are all the Splatoon 3 QR codes available for September 2022 and how you can redeem them.

Splatoon 3 QR codes (September 2022)

There is currently one Splatoon 3 QR code available in September. The code above will reward players with a commemorative launch banner, that celebrates the release of the latest game.

Nintendo will release more Splatoon 3 QR codes in the weeks and months to come, so we’ll be sure to update this section as soon they become available.

How to redeem Splatoon 3 QR codes?

In order to redeem the rewards from Splatoon 3 QR codes, you’ll need to follow the simple instructions outlined below:

Download the Nintendo Switch Online app. Sign in to your Nintendo Switch account. Choose Splatoon 3 from the game menu. Select the QR Code Reader on the Home menu screen. Scan any Splatoon 3 QR codes you have found.

Once you have done the above, visit the lobby terminal in Splatoon 3 to receive your in-game rewards. It’s currently unknown whether Splatoon 3 QR codes have an expiry date, so we recommend redeeming them as soon as you can to avoid any disappointment.

So, there you have it, everything you need to know about Splatoon 3 QR codes and how to redeem them. Make sure you check out our Splatoon 3 page for all the latest news and guides.