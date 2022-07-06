Splatoon 3: Release date, gameplay, trailer & everything we know

Andrew Highton . 10 hours ago

As we get closer to Splatoon 3’s release date, we’ve got a full round-up of all the latest information including its release date and content that fans and newbies can expect to see.

Splatoon is Nintendo’s popular third-person multiplayer shooter franchise, and Inklings and Octolings alike will be itching to play Splatoon 3 this year.

The franchise is probably the only series in the world where watching paint dry doesn’t have such a negative connotation, as players trade colorful paint ammo to try and fill arenas with their team’s color.

Here’s everything we know about Splatoon 3, including when you can get your tentacles on it.

Nintendo We’re more than ready to paint the town red…or whatever color we are assigned.

Splatoon 3 release date

A release date for Splatoon 3 has finally been confirmed by Nintendo, meaning gamers can expect to get messy on September 9, 2022!

There were several rumors prior to the announcement that an August release date was on the cards, however, a new trailer released on April 22, 2022, was definitive on the matter.

Splatoon 3 gameplay features

At its very core, Splatoon is about two teams of players negotiating a map and scrapping to ensure that their color paint is best represented on the map’s surroundings. The game’s mechanics are far deeper than they are given credit for as a great deal of strategy is required to come out on top, with various abilities and weapons to make the difference.

Splatoon 3 retains the majority of the structure that has made the series popular and introduces a whole new region to fight over. New stages, maneuvers, and weapons, plus the return of a favorite game mode – 4v4 Turf Wars – are also featured.

There’s a full single-player story mode for fans to tackle, including funky new bosses and co-op. Players can also once again customize their avatars with a huge number of hairstyles and clothing options.

On July 4, 2022, a brand new multiplayer stage was revealed by Nintendo UK. The ‘Mincemeat Metalworks’ map is a grey and rusted wasteland that players will be able to brighten up during the course of their battles.

Splatoon 3 trailer

There’s already plenty of footage for Splatoon 3 out in the wild, but the first pulling back of the curtain happened on February 17, 2021.

Almost a year on from its unveiling, fans hyped for Splatoon 3 were given even more reason to be excited as the first proper gameplay trailer dropped during a Nintendo Direct presentation.

The April 22, 2022 trailer was the one that finally confirmed the game’s release date, and it also came with another look into the game and how it handles.

Splatoon 3 platforms

Following in the footsteps of Splatoon 1 and Splatoon 2, Nintendo is keeping Splatoon 3 as an exclusive for its Nintendo Switch platform. PlayStation, Xbox, and PC owners who are wanting to get their hands wet with oodles of paint will need to grab themselves Nintendo’s hybrid console.

