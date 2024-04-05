One of the best Switch controllers gets gorgeous Hellboy makeover

The CRKD Nitro Deck is already one of the best Nintendo Switch accessories out there, and it just got even better with a new Special Edition Hellboy-themed version.

Fans of the Nintendo Switch who enjoy using the hybrid console in handheld mode are sure to get a much-improved experience using one of CRKD’s Nitro Deck controllers.

As detailed in our review, this controller accessory provides a premium experience thanks to its high-quality features. Now comic book fans can combine their love of Hellboy with their love of gaming thanks to the new Special Edition Hellboy Nitro Deck.

The Hellboy Nitro Deck has been released to celebrate the 30th Anniversary of Mike Mignola’s epic comic series. Hellboy is one of the most popular and beloved products of Dark Horse Comics, combining a dark gothic aesthetic with a dose of ironic humor and beautiful artwork to create an icon that has since appeared in both live-action and animated films.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

CRKD

The Nitro Deck Hellboy edition controller features Mike Mignola artwork sourced from Comic Book Omnibus Volume 1, Seed of Destruction, a collaborative book created by Mike Mignola and John Byrne.

It’s not just the art that makes this controller special, though. It comes equipped with all the premium features that make Nitro Deck controllers stand out, including Hall Effect analog sticks to ensure no stick drift, adjustable trigger sensitivity, re-mappable back buttons, rumble support, pass-through charging, swappable stick tops, and a turbo function.

As usual for a CRKD product, it connects to the CRKR companion app, so you can track your collectible accessories and compare ranks against fellow collectors. The Hellboy Special Edition Nitro Deck is sure to grab you a few extra points on that front.

Article continues after ad

The CRKR Nitro Deck Hellboy Special Edition is available for order now from the CRKD website, priced at $59.99, and is due to ship to buyers in June 2024.