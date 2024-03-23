Japanese cop busted playing Nintendo Switch for 17 hours while on duty

A Japanese police officer has been cautioned by the head of his police department after he was caught playing his Nintendo Switch for several hours while on duty.

The Tenri Police Station officer, who is in his 40s, was issued a caution by the director of the Nara prefectural police department for his actions.

According to the prefectural police, the cop would often go to the break room at the station during his shift, and instead of working, he would connect his personal Switch device to the TV and play games.

From November of last year until February, the officer was discovered to have been using the games console to play video games on ten different occasions for a total of seventeen hours.

Article continues after ad

He was caught red-handed after an unannounced inspection of responsibilities was carried out in February and found his Switch still plugged into the TV.

This then led to a further deep dive into the incident and for him to be given a caution following the findings.

Article continues after ad

They stated that the policeman expressed guilt and confessed to his behavior, adding, “I played games while there were few incidents.” It is unknown what actual games the man was playing at the time.

As a result, the police department has said that they intend to deduct the time he spent playing his Nintendo Switch from his salary.