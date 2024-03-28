South Park Snow Day: How to revive teammates

South Park Snow Day features many tough battles, and you will need to revive other players if they should fall during combat. Here’s how to revive your teammates.

Understanding how to revive fallen teammates in South Park Snow Day is crucial for getting through any tough stages, particularly in the later stages of the game.

When a teammate is downed, you’ll notice a skull indicator labeled “Revive” next to their health bar. This indicates they cannot move or participate in the battle, leaving them vulnerable to enemy attacks. You must revive them quickly before a swarm of enemies surrounds you.

If you’re having trouble with reviving other teammates, here’s how to do it.

Question LLC / THQ NORDIC Downed teammates, indicated by a skull icon, can be revived using the given method.

How to revive teammates in South Park: Snow Day

To revive a fallen teammate in South Park: Snow Day, approach them and stand in the circle that appears around them. The skull icon is also visible in the top left corner of the screen next to the player number to indicate who needs assistance.

This circle represents the area for you to revive the teammate. The more players who stand in it, the faster the fallen teammate will be revived.

A bright blue light fills the interior as you enter the circle. Remain inside until the light blue glow completely fills the circle, indicating the revival is complete.

You might find yourself overwhelmed by enemy attacks, causing multiple teammates to go down nearby. In this situation, you can efficiently revive them all at once by strategically positioning yourself and saving time. For instance, if multiple teammates go down close to one another, you can stand in a position that falls in the revival circle of all of them, causing them to revive simultaneously.

Furthermore, you also have the option to upgrade your Healing Totem with a card called Reviving Aura. This upgrade allows your Healing Totem not only to heal but also to revive fallen teammates. It’s a valuable asset, particularly when faced with higher difficulties, where players are more prone to getting downed frequently.

You can purchase Reviving Aura and other upgrade cards from Jimmy, whom you’ll meet many times during your playthrough.

