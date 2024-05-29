Solo Leveling Arise May 29 patch notes: New Alicia Blanche SSR hunter, Skadi SSR weapon, more

Solo Leveling: Arise has finally dropped its first major update since its global release, which features the brand-new SSR hunter character Alicia Blanche, Sung Jinwoo’s new SSR weapon Skadi, and tons more.

Netmarble launched Arise worldwide on May 8, 2024, and just over 20 days later they have released a whole heap of new features. These include new hunters, weapons, items, modes, events, costumes, as well as some highly-anticipated bug fixes.

The French Water Mage SSR rarity hunter Alicia Blanche is the star of the show, who joins with her own SSR-exclusive weapon The Witch of the Snowstorm. However, Jinwoo has also received an exclusive ice-themed SSR weapon to get your hands on.

Here’s everything included in the Solo Leveling: Arise May 29 update patch notes.

Solo Leveling: Arise May 29 patch notes

Alicia Blanche SSR hunter and exclusive weapon

Netmarble You can draw the SSR hunter Alicia Blanche from the Ice Witch banner.

Alicia Blanche has joined Solo Leveling: Arise as a new SSR Water element Mage hunter with her exclusive SSR weapon The Witch of the Snowstorm.

This Hunter can be obtained through Rate Up Draw, and you can experience the power of this Hunter in advance through Hunter Preview.

The Witch of the Snowstorm exclusive weapon can be obtained through crafting or an Event.

Sung Jinwoo SSR Skadi weapon

Netmarble You can pull Sung Jinwoo’s exclusive SSR Skadi weapon from the Custom Draw banner.

Skadi is a new exclusive SSR Water element weapon for Sung Jinwoo.

The weapon can be obtained through Custom Draw.

Banners

Silver Mane Baek Yoonho and Skadi have been added to the Custom Draw banner and will be able to be selected in the Rate Up List.

Rate Up Draw Hunters may be added to the Custom Draw list in the future.

Battlefield of Chaos mode

You can defeat randomly appearing bosses consecutively in the new Battlefield of Chaos mode.

There are a total of five battlefields, and different battlefields are opened daily.

Each battlefield consists of several tiers, and you can challenge the higher tiers after clearing the lower tiers.

The conditions for forming a team and the recommended attributes differ based on the type and tier of the battlefield.

The Battlefield of Chaos is unlocked after clearing Chapter 15 in the main Story Quests.

The Battlefield of Chaos has a limited number of times you can claim rewards daily.

Once you have reached the daily reward claim limit, you will not receive rewards even if you clear the battlefield.

Costumes

New costumes for Hunters have been added to the Shop for players to purchase.

Alicia Blanche’s Snowflake’s Resolve and Sung Jinwoo’s Mining Work Clothes costumes have been added.

Gem System

A new Gem system has been introduced, where you can apply stats by equipping Gems in slots will be added.

Gems can be obtained through the newly added Battlefield of Chaos and Celebration Coin exchanges.

Stats obtained from Gem equipment will be applied to all Sung Jinwoo, Hunters, and Shadows.

The Gem system is unlocked after clearing Chapter 15 of the main Story Quests.

You are not able to unequip the Gems, and the equipped Gem will disappear upon changing with another Gem.

You can try to fuse higher-level Gems by using lower-level Gems as materials.

Hunter Archive Story

The original stories of Alicia Blanche and Park Heejin have been added to the Hunter Archive.

Bonds System

A Bonds system will be added where you can check out the stories and bonds between various Hunters and claim rewards based on the growth of each Hunter.

New Events

Alicia Blanche Rate Up Celebration! 7-Day Check-In Event

An event where you can log in to receive rewards for 7 days during the event period.

Ice Witch! Alicia Blanche Rate Up Draw Event

Participate in the Rate Up Draw event for the new hunter, [Alicia Blanche].

Rate Up Draw Hunters may be added to the Custom Draw list in the future.

Alicia Blanche Release Celebration! Lucky Capsule Event

Participate in the Lucky Capsule Event to win various rewards with each draw using a Lucky Capsule Event Ticket.

Cold-Blooded Ice Witch! Alicia Blanche Growth Tournament

Compete in our Growth Tournament to claim various rewards as you level up your Hunters and accumulate points.

5/29 (Wed) Points Event

Complete designated missions in various points event categories to earn points

and obtain rewards based on the accumulated points.

Balance Adjustments

Balance for certain hunters and weapons has been adjusted.

Balance for certain monsters has been adjusted.

System Improvements

Decreased the difficulty of Extreme Evasion.

Improved to ensure that usage of Sung Jinwoo and Hunters’ skills is not disrupted in certain circumstances when playing Story content.

Improved the description in the Power of Destruction info.

Added a pop up where you can select the gamepad control type in the game title screen.

You can also select the control type in the Options within the game title screen.

Deleted certain effects and skills that black Sung Jinwoo uses in the Sung Jinwoo job change quest.

Improved certain monsters’ attack methods and effects appearing in Side Chapters of certain Stories.

Improved to properly apply the display resolution of the Netmarble Launcher (PC).

Improved Caution description of Special Summons.

Improved to be able to claim all the event mission rewards at once that could be achieved without limits.

Improved Hunters’ skill use sequences more smoothly in Auto mode.

Details regarding the Burn effect will be added to the Encore Missions The Gatekeeper of Hell, Cerberus info.

Improved display conditions for the in-game red dot.

Bug Fixes