Metaphor: ReFantazio cast – All English & Japanese voice actors

Atlus has taken the Persona formula and given it a medieval twist with Metaphor: ReFantazio. With the new spin comes an entirely new cast of characters and naturally, a bunch of new actors to voice them. Here’s the full rundown.

While fans eagerly await the next mainline entry in the Persona series, developers at Atlus have got a new trick up their sleeve. Rather than following the tried and true structure of the first five Persona games, following teenagers in troubled high schools, Metaphor brings something new to the equation.

Set in an alternate, medieval reality, the new title focuses on a kingdom in strife, with players fighting to prevent evil forces from taking the throne. It’s another mature tale but one with many notable distinctions from its Persona counterparts.

Obviously, the new release boasts an entirely new cast of characters, with no familiar faces like those in the Velvet Room. To get you familiar with every new arrival and the voice actor bringing them to life, here’s the full overview.

Metaphor: ReFantazio cast

As Atlus is a popular studio across both Eastern and Western markets, its games are typically localized for audiences around the globe. Despite that, some players still prefer to enjoy the experience in its original format, with subtitles providing context for the original Japanese recordings.

As such, we’ll provide voice actors for each character in both Japanese and English to suit both preferences.

Protagonist: Caleb Yen (English) | Natsuki Hanae (Japanese)

Instagram: calebyen / Atlus / Instagram: hanae_natsuki0626

Our main character has a voice in Metaphor and with plenty of dialogue choices throughout, it’s all the better for it. American actor Caleb Yen leads the game on the English side. With over a hundred credits to his name, he’s helped localize a wide range of popular titles like some in the Yakuza series, Eiyuden Chronicles franchise, and many others.

Meanwhile, Japanese actor Natsuki Hanae serves in the lead role for the Japanese audio track. This award-winning actor is renowned in the anime industry for his lengthy runs in Demon Slayer, Yu-Gi-Oh!, Attack on Titan, and many others.

Strohl: Stewart Clarke (English) | Kenshô Ono (Japanese)

Twitter: StewClarke / Atlus / Instagram: kenshoono1005

One of the first companions we meet in Metaphor, Strohl is along for the journey almost from the very beginning. Seeking revenge on those who wronged him, he’s not one to stand in the way of.

Newer actor Stewart Clarke lends his voice to the role for the English-speaking version, being just the fifth credited video game role after appearances in Final Fantasy 16, Horizon: Forbidden West, and a few others in recent years.

Accomplished Japanese actor Kenshô Ono steps into Strohl’s shoes on the Japanese side, and fans of Vinland Saga will feel right at home as a result. If you’re an anime fan, you’ve no doubt heard his dulcet tones across all manner of shows.

Hulkenberg: Kristin Atherton (English) | Saori Hayami (Japanese)

YouTube: AudioFile Magazine / Atlus / Twitter: hayami_official

Hulkenberg certainly hasn’t had it easy. Without a cause for so long, she eventually joins our ragtag group in Metaphor as one of the game’s many intriguing companions.

UK-born Kristin Atherton brings us the English version of the character just a few years after beginning voiceover work in the video game industry. Her credit in Metaphor follows some Warhammer work, an appearance in Lords of the Fallen, and even 2024’s Banishers: Ghosts of Eden.

For those playing with the original audio recording, the ever-prolific Saori Hayami will be your Hulkenberg. With almost 400 credits to her name, there’s barely an anime series or movie she hasn’t appeared in to some degree. Almost 100 of those roles are in video games, so her voice will be all too familiar to Japanese gamers.

Gallica: Alejandra Reynoso (English) | Sumire Morohoshi (Japanese)

Instagram: alereyn0s0 / Atlus / Instagram: sumire__morohoshi

Our small but mighty fairy pal Gallica is with us every step of the way in Metaphor. While she’s always charming to our heroes, you certainly wouldn’t want to get on her bad side else you’ll never hear the end of it.

Los Angeles native Alejandra Reynoso is Gallica in the English version of the game. A budding voice actress in her own right, Reynoso joins the Metaphor cast after portraying Sypha Beinades in the Castlevania Netflix show, along with a handful of odd jobs in the likes of the Saints Row reboot, the Pokemon Horizons series, and more.

On the other side of the coin, you’ve got Sumire Morohishi of Haikyu!! fame taking the charge. Another renowned Japanese voice actress, Morohishi can be heard in everything from 2015’s hit film The Boy and the Beast to the more recent Promised Neverland series as Emma.

More: Greg Chun (English) | Takehito Koyasu (Japanese)

Instagram: gregchunva / Atlus / Wikimedia commons

Effectively replacing Igor from Persona’s Velvet Room, More is our guide to the dreamscape found within Metaphor, the place where we focus our efforts on different Archetypes to help them grow and flourish on the battlefield. Naturally, the character is nebulous at all times but that’s why we love them.

American talent Greg Chun lends his voice to the role of More for the English audio track, though it’s likely far from the first time you’ve heard him speak. Be it Starfield, Call of Duty, or even the English dub for the protagonist of Squid Game on Netflix, he’s seen and done it all.

For the Japanese portrayal, we have Takehito Koyasu of Neon Genesis: Evangelion fame. Not to mention the likes of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure and around 700 other anime projects throughout his venerable career.

Louis: Joseph Tweedale (English) | Yûichi Nakamura (Japanese)

Atlus / Monster Voice Cardiff / Wikimedia Commons

As the main antagonist in Metaphor, Louis is not to be trifled with. He’s in the spotlight for much of the game and thus, his voice is of vital importance.

Stepping into the voiceover booth for just his video game project is Joseph Tweedale for the English recording. While having done plenty of podcasting work, unnamed roles in Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla are his only other credits in the gaming industry.

Meanwhile, Yûichi Nakamura is sure to strike a chord with anime fans around the globe. If you’re a Jujutsu Kaisen fan, you’ll recognize Satoru Gojo’s voice anywhere.

Below is a look at other notable characters and cast members in Metaphor: ReFantazio:

Heismay: Phillipe Spall (English) | Akio Ôtsuka (Japanese)

Phillipe Spall (English) | Akio Ôtsuka (Japanese) Junah: Emma Ballantine (English) | Yoshino Nanjô (Japanese)

Emma Ballantine (English) | Yoshino Nanjô (Japanese) Forden: Jamie Newall (English) | Mitsuru Miyamoto (Japanese)

Jamie Newall (English) | Mitsuru Miyamoto (Japanese) Eupha: Emily Burnett (English) | Misato Fukuen (Japanese)

Emily Burnett (English) | Misato Fukuen (Japanese) Neuras: David Monteith (English) | Kazuhiko Inoue (Japanese)

David Monteith (English) | Kazuhiko Inoue (Japanese) Grius: Gordon Cooper (English) | Tetsu Inada (Japanese)

Rudolf Krause: Adam Rhys Dee (English) | Kajita Mafia (Japanese)

Adam Rhys Dee (English) | Kajita Mafia (Japanese) Lina Kayden: Harriet Kershaw (English) | Tomomi Isomura (Japanese)

Harriet Kershaw (English) | Tomomi Isomura (Japanese) Milo Maurizio: Declan Perring (English) | Junichi Yanagita (Japanese)

Declan Perring (English) | Junichi Yanagita (Japanese) Loveless O’Shea: Ash Rizi (English) | Kohei Amasaki (Japanese)

Ash Rizi (English) | Kohei Amasaki (Japanese) Julian: Frazer Blaxland (English) | Hidenori Takahashi (Japanese)

Frazer Blaxland (English) | Hidenori Takahashi (Japanese) Goddard: Mark Noble (English) | Kento Fujinuma (Japanese)

Mark Noble (English) | Kento Fujinuma (Japanese) Roger Ward: Adam Howden (English) | Haruki Ishiya (Japanese)

Adam Howden (English) | Haruki Ishiya (Japanese) Jin: Dario Coates (English) | Kentaro Tone (Japanese)

That’s the full rundown on the Metaphor: ReFantazio cast in both English and Japanese. Be sure to check back soon as we’ll have plenty more coverage coming once Metaphor is out in the wild.

