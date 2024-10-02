Metaphor: ReFantazio feels “almost the same as Persona” according to glowing first review

The first review for Metaphor: ReFantazio is in and fans can breathe a collective sigh of relief, as glowing praise confirms that the gameplay is remarkably similar to the lauded Persona series, for which the developer is most known.

As first reported by VGC, Japanese magazine outlet Famitsu has become the first to share their thoughts and overall judgment on the upcoming release of Metaphor: ReFantazio. When reviewing games, Famitsu asks four of their writers to provide scores out of ten, for a total tally out of 40.

That system returned an overall of 37/40, with individual scores of 9/9/9/10. In even better news for expectant fans who may have been concerned that the game could not live up to the legacy of Persona, the similarities are a focus.

Excerpts from the extensive translated review have confirmed that “the gameplay itself feels almost the same as the Persona series,” while “the coolness of the presentation is on a different level.”

Atlus

Further details have also emerged on the length of the game, and players will have plenty to jump into when the game is released on October 11. From start to finish, completing the main story takes over 80 hours, while those who want to go 100% and finish all the side activities are looking at 100 hours or more.

Metaphor: ReFantazio takes place in the United Kingdom of Euchronia, a pseudo-historical medieval fantasy world where the assassination of the King has placed a curse on his son.

Players step into the shoes of a childhood friend of the Prince, as they journey across the kingdom in a bid to generate support for the new ruler and remove the curse.

Metaphor: ReFantazio is set to release on October 11 on PlayStation 4/5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC, to coincide with the 35th anniversary of developer Atlus’ formation.