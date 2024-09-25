Metaphor ReFantazio protagonist explained: Name, backstory, & other details

Atlus’ new IP Metaphor ReFantazio has a heroic protagonist for players to learn about and name, but what is his true, canonical name? And what do we know about his backstory and personality?

This blue-haired, heterochromia-eyed boy is the star of Atlus’ latest JRPG, but just like most of their titles, players have the chance to name them.

Most of these protagonists do have canonical names, whether revealed by the game itself or through its connected anime or manga. Because of that, many may be wondering who Metaphor Refantazio’s protagonist is. We’ll answer all your questions about this main character below.

What is the protagonist’s name in Metaphor ReFantazio?

Atlus The protagonist and his navigator Gallica.

Metaphor ReFantazio’s main protagonist’s name is allegedly Will in most versions of the game. This was discovered by some keen-eyed players after switching between languages in the game’s demo.

While much of the promotional material for this JRPG has called this character simply the “protagonist” or “hero,” players have discovered that in Japanese, Korean, and Chinese, this hero’s default name is Will.

To test this yourself, you can change the game’s language option. Doing this can prompt a system message that tells players “The protagonist’s name is now Will. To use the name you originally entered, please reselect the language you named him in.”

Interestingly, it’s different in a few other languages. In French it’s Eric, in Italian and Spanish it’s Victor, in German it’s Wilheim, and in Portuguese it’s Pedro.

What is the protagonist’s backstory and personality?

Atlus The hero setting off on a mighty quest.

Until players get their hands on the game themselves, they won’t know much about this mysterious figure. But from what we know, the protagonist begins his journey at 18 and was born from the Elda tribe, a rare race who are discriminated against.

Sanctism, the main religion, views the Elda as a “tainted race” that holds dangerous magics. They don’t have many distinguishable characteristics, but many have prejudice against this tribe.

Before the events of the game, we know that despite being an orphan, he was sheltered by the prince of Euchronia. Unfortunately, the prince ends up falling prey to a deadly curse.

The events of the game will begin with the protagonist setting off on a journey to save the prince from this curse with the help of a fairy named Gallica, amongst other companions who join him.

Personality-wise, the protagonist is kindhearted, sometimes to a fault. One of the beginning cutscenes was revealed in live streams and the demo showed the hero handing out coins to beggars, to the point that Gallica had to stop him before dozens more came begging.

With the themes of the story and the main quest he’s set on, he’s courageous, standing up against injustices around and against him. We also know him to be quite imaginative, due to the book he carries with him that writes of a utopian world, which the prince gave to him.

While there is still much to learn about Metaphor ReFantazio’s hero, what we do know paints an interesting picture for those looking to prep before the launch of the game.