Rockstar parent company hacked again as 2K Support sends users malware

Take-Two Interactive has once again been hacked, with the new breach targeting 2K support and urging users to download malware.

2K Support has issued a warning to users to be wary of any emails they receive from the support service. On their official Twitter account, a formal statement was released detailing the nature of a recent hack – including what to look out for.

“Earlier today, we became aware that an unauthorized third party illegally accessed the credentials to one of our vendors to the help desk platform that 2K uses to provide support to our customers.”

The message then went on to say that anyone who received an email of this nature should delete it immediately. However, if the email has already been opened, this post provided steps on how to minimize damage and takes “steps out of an abundance of caution.”

While investigating the situation, 2K Support will remain offline. At the end of the statement, 2K Support stated that they will continue to release new information to the public and their users in order to ensure they are able to “best protect [themselves] against any malicious activity.”

Just days ago, major GTA 6 leaks were revealed online after developer Rockstar suffered a major hack. Since then, it has been reported that the FBI will be investigating the situation as it is speculated that one of the hackers responsible for the Rockstar leak was also involved in the Uber hack that also occurred this month.

As a consequence of the GTA leak and now the 2K Support hack, Rockstar’s parent company Take-Two Interactive have suffered exponential hits to its market cap. RockstarINTEL writer Ben Turpin reported on Twitter that the company has “lost up to $500M of its market cap.” As the situation unfolds further, this number can be expected to rise. However, the amount is unknown and is likely dependent on the outcome of the hacking scandal.