GTA Online hack can reportedly corrupt game data & “affect your PC”

GTA Online community mainstay ‘TezFunz2’ has issued a warning over a hack that can corrupt game data and have adverse effects on a player’s PC.

Hacking has been a longstanding issue in GTA Online. From nefarious cheats that can get other players slapped with bad sport penalties to lighthearted things like spawning an elephant in the middle of Los Santos, it’s a well-traveled topic in 2023.

However, the community is riled up over the situation once again thanks to a new cheat that is allowing hackers to completely delete characters from the game, potentially ruining hundreds of hours of playtime for any unlucky target.

GTA Online’s “Remote Code Execution” hack sparks worry

TezFunz2 first put out a warning to players to remind them that they should be playing with a firewall at all times if they want to steer clear of anyone jumping in their lobby and getting them banned – or hit with the aforementioned penalties.

“New extreme exploits have appeared allowing cheaters to remotely add/remove/modify your stats and permanently corrupt your account,” he announced. He also encouraged users to stay offline entirely for the time being, if they can help it.

“The exploit is partial remote code execution. Paid mod menus are racing as we speak to abuse this to a further extent. This could transform into something much worse to extend beyond a game and affect your PC.”

The insider also revealed that this is “at the top of the highest priority tasks internally right now” for Rockstar and that the development of a full Remote Code Execution may add “legal pressure” to the situation.

It’s important to note that these hackers do not have to be invited into a session to join it, which is what makes a firewall so important to keep any potential victims safe. All in all, it may be safer to stay off the servers entirely until the dev team gets a handle on the situation.