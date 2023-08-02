GTA 6 fans fear “horrific” microtransactions coming as GTA Online makes millions

GTA Online is earning a fortune for Take-Two executives through microtransactions and fans are worried that this trend will continue with the release of GTA 6.

Rockstar has remained mum on news related to GTA 6 despite promising fans that the game is “well underway” and even reportedly targeting a 2024 release.

In the meantime, fans have been stuck traversing the world of San Andreas in GTA Online, and the game’s microtransactions are helping CEO Strauss Zelnick earn over $70 million in 2023.

Amid news that Zelnick and company president Karl Slatoff were raking in big bonuses due to microtransactions, fans began fearing that things will only get worse when GTA 6 is out.

Grand Theft Auto players brace for upcoming GTA 6 microtransactions

In a thread on X, YouTuber LegacyKillaHD remarked how GTA 6’s microtransactions would be “horrific” after seeing news of the Take-Two bonuses.

This sparked a conversation with many others joining in with their own thoughts about GTA VI and the issues they have with microtransactions as a concept.

“GTA VI’s budget is rumored to be $2B. No f**kin way would that be happening if it weren’t for microtransactions. 10+ years of shark cards is craaaazy,” one said.

“Wouldn’t be surprised if they’re in the story of GTA as well,” another sighed.

Some even warned that GTA 6 would be the final Rockstar title they purchase if the microtransaction problem continues in GTA Online.

“GTA 6 may be my last Rockstar game I ever play. If they do online as gross as they’ve done GTA 5 online then they don’t deserve my money,” someone else snapped.

Of course, Rockstar has yet to reveal anything about GTA 6’s new Online component, so for now, fans are just speculating, but if rumors of a 2024 release end up being true, we should hopefully expect an official reveal soon and tons of new details.

In the meantime, players might have their hands full after leaks surfaced that a Red Dead Redemption remake is coming this year – something that likely won’t feature any sort of microtransactions.