Rockstar confirm Stadia users won’t lose Red Dead Redemption 2 progress

Eleni is a Melbourne-based journalist. She covers gaming and TV and Movies for Dexerto and is a regular on gaming radio show Player One SYN. A big Nintendo fan (with a Triforce tattoo to prove it), she is also passionate about covering Queer and female representation. Contact Eleni at [email protected]

Red Dead Redemption 2 Stadia gamers fear not, Rockstar has just confirmed that they are working on a way to ensure in-game progress can be saved and safely transferred over at the end of the platform’s lifespan in early 2023.

Since announcing that Google Stadia would be shutting down at the beginning of 2023, many big video game developers have come out to explain how, and if, in-game progress from the gaming service would be able to be downloaded and stored.

For one Red Dead Redemption 2 player, Rockstar’s decision to support Stadia’s transfer and progression will save over 6,000 worth of playtime. At the beginning of October, YouTuber ItsColourTV pleaded with Red Dead 2 developer Rockstar to allow for “one-time character transfers” so that the progress he has made on the game will not go to waste.

Now almost a month later, Colour has revealed Rockstar will be helping him, and any other Red Dead Redemption Stadia players, in ensuring their progress is saved.

Colour posted a screenshot of Rockstar’s message explaining how to transfer Red Dead progress from the Stadia to other supported consoles and services.

“We are pleased to confirm that all active Stadia players who played Red Dead Online within the 30 days before Stadia announced their shutdown will be able to carry over any earned RDO$, Gold Bars, XP, Role XP, and Role Tokens to another existing account on either PC, Xbox One, or Playstation 4.”

To do so, Rockstar then explains that players will simply need to have the game account linked to their Rockstar social club account.

Other big gaming companies have come up with ways to help players save in-game progress. Ubisoft is looking into using Ubisoft Connect as a way to transfer Stadia data over to PC.

Similarly, Bungie posted online that they have begun the “next steps” to put a “plan of action” in place to help Destiny 2 players on the Stadia keep all their progress and save file data. Many other developers have also voiced their intentions to take on similar actions.