Steven Spielberg’s son reveals iconic director is huge Call of Duty fan

The son of legendary director Stephen Spielberg has confirmed that his father is a huge Call of Duty fan, as well as being very much into PC gaming more generally.

In an interview with PC Gamer discussing the upcoming release of Lynked: Banner of the Spark, Max Spielberg commented on his father’s love of games and the Call of Duty series in particular.

“He loves gaming; he’s the one that got me into it,” Spielberg said. “He plays games, and he’s a big PC gamer, so that’s kind of our bonding point as well. He’s like, ‘Hey, what’s good? What new Call of Duty should I be playing? Send me a list of the top five shooters, I’ll get ’em downloaded, and we can play ’em together when you come over to the house.'”

Though this may come as a surprise to some, Spielberg has previously had significant involvement in the gaming industry. Following the release of the critically lauded Saving Private Ryan, Spielberg decided to dip his toes into the world of video games and ended up writing the first Medal of Honor game.

Not content with that major accolade, he has worked with Electronic Arts on other projects and it seems that interest has not diminished. Spielberg’s Ready Player One is another demonstration of that, as the film’s protagonist explores a vast world in VR.

Max then went on to state that, despite his best efforts, his dad is very much locked into the PC experience over the use of a console and controller.

“He loves Call of Duty; he enjoys the campaign. He’s big into story games, and I’m always trying to get him to play Uncharted. Y’know ‘it’s Indiana Jones, you’d appreciate this,’ and he’s always ‘I can’t do controllers, I only do keyboard and mouse.'”

Max Spielberg didn’t confirm whether his father had any plans to work on more games, but with the passion still very much present, there’s always a chance.