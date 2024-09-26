Mad Maggie is now an Apex Legends record holder but it’s not a good one

Mad Maggie has now broken the record for the longest wait for an heirloom in Apex Legends, and fans are getting increasingly annoyed by that fact.

Apex Legends, like plenty of other battle royale titles, has gotten deep into the weeds with cosmetics. Character and weapon skins are constantly being added, but there are plenty of others too like sprays, emotes, banners, and weapon charms.

However, the most sought-after cosmetics in the Apex Games are heirlooms. The melee weapons are based on the lore of the selected character and are released infrequently compared to skins and the rest. Typically, we get one every season.

Article continues after ad

That wait for a new heirloom can, obviously, be annoying. Yet, it becomes even more infuriating when you’ve waited years for one and keep breaking records to that wait.

This is the case for Mad Maggie. The Aussie-voiced legend was introduced back in Season 12 and it’s been over 960 days since then. That has now surpassed both Fuse and Horizon who waited 959 and 958 days, respectively.

Article continues after ad

“Please just give us something, Respawn,” one fan, skwaark, asked. “I won’t be picky at this point.”

Article continues after ad

Respawn Entertainment Mad Maggie arrived back in February, 2022.

Other fans noted that the wait is “no surprise” seeing as Maggie “barely” has any skins in-game.

“I’ve been holding Heirloom coins for a year. Waiting. It’s never gonna happen,” another said. “Something that is visible when using shotguns would be great,” another player suggested.

One fan claimed that it would be “useless” to give Maggie an heirloom because running around without a shotgun in hand is “nerfing” yourself anyway.

The Rebel Warlord’s ability – the aptly named Warlord’s Ire – gives players a speed boost when they have a shotgun to hand. And that plays a big role in her appeal to players. So, ignoring that for an Heirloom would be unwise. But, we’ll have to wait and see what Respawn does.