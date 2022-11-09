All rewards at the Raven Tree in God of War Ragnarok: What you get for finding Odin’s Ravens

Brad is Dexerto's Australian Deputy Editor, covering all aspects of the gaming industry, online entertainment, and broader pop culture. With a history in the Oceanic esports scene, Brad has also helped elevate many of the region's top pro players and content creators. You can contact Brad at [email protected] or on Twitter: @GoGoYubari__

Tracking down all of Odin’s Ravens in God of War Ragnarok unlocks some of the game’s most powerful rewards at the Raven Tree. Here’s a full look at what’s contained within each chest.

No different from the 2018 God of War reboot, Ragnarok comes with a few dozen ravens hidden throughout the realms. Throwing your Leviathan Axe at all of them is your key to unlocking not only some rare equipment, but also something extra at the very end.

Six extremely powerful rewards are on offer at the Raven Tree and they’re well worth your time. From a unique armor set to devastating Runic attacks, there’s plenty you’ll want in your arsenal. So here’s a full rundown on all of the rewards waiting for you at the Raven Tree in God of War Ragnarok.

SPOILER WARNING

From this point on we’ll be entering spoiler territory and discussing many of the biggest surprises throughout God of War Ragnarok. We highly recommend you experience the story for yourself before reading any further, as many twists and turns are best discovered in your own playthrough. But if you’re still here, continue down the page at your own risk.

Contents

Sony The Raven Tree shows your progress throughout the game, as more of these creatures appear as you cleanse them from the realms.

All rewards at the Raven Tree in God of War Ragnarok

First chest: Girdle of Raven Tears (Waist Armor)

Up first comes the Girdle of Raven Tears Waist Armor from the starting chest. This piece of equipment begins at Level 3 with the following stats: Defence 29 | Luck 9.

This armor is the first part of a set that increases the healing provided from Healthstones, Rage, and Gear. Initially, this boost is set to 15% extra healing. With two pieces of this armor set equipped, however, it jumps to a 30% healing bonus.

Sony This first piece of armor works in synergy with the following Raven Tree reward.

Second chest: Bracers of Raven Tears (Wrist Armor)

Next comes the second piece of the set with the Bracers of Raven Tears Wrist Armor. Starting out at Level 4, this piece of equipment comes with the following stats: Strength: 26 | Defence: 14 | Luck: 12.

No different from the above, equipping this armor increases healing from Healthstones, Rage, and Gear. With both selected at once, you’ll see a whopping 30% extra health regeneration from those three sources.

Sony With the Waist and Wrist armor equipped, expect to be a full health more often than not.

Third chest: Cuirass of Raven Tears (Chest Armor)

At the halfway point comes the Cuirass of Raven Tears, a piece of Chest Armor that starts at Level 5. Providing a significant boost to Defence, this reward comes with the following stats: Strength 25 | Defence 58 | Luck 25.

While not a necessary part of the aforementioned armor set, this Chest piece works in synergy with the healing boost outlined above. By hitting enemies, Kratos has a low Luck chance to trigger Healing Mist. Given how often you’re doing the basics and hitting enemies, this armor can heal you back up constantly throughout a fight.

Sony The Cuirass of Raven Tears works best when paired with the previous Raven Tree rewards.

Fourth chest: Breath of Thamur (Leviathan Axe Heavy Runic Attack)

Swapping to the other side of the Raven Tree, the fourth chest contains the Breath of Thamur Heavy Runic Attack for the Leviathan Axe. This powerful ability triggers a huge area-of-effect ability that deals damage to all enemies trapped within.

Although it has quite a lengthy cooldown, it’s still a viable choice and definitely a great pick to help deal with larger crowds.

Sony The Breath of Thamur Runic Attack has one of the widest area-of-effect radiuses of any ability in Ragnarok.

Fifth chest: Meteoric Slam (Blades of Chaos Heavy Runic Attack)

Keeping the trend going, the fifth chest provides another Heavy Runic Attack though this time for the Blades of Chaos. Meteoric Slam is a devastating ability that has Kratos slamming the ground and raining down fire from above.

Enemies impacted by this fire are afflicted with Burn status, making Leviathan Axe follow-up attacks all the more powerful.

Sony Meteoric Slam can be devastating to wider crowds of smaller targets.

Sixth chest: The Finger of Ruin (Draupnir Spear Heavy Runic Attack)

Last but not least comes The Finger of Ruin, a Heavy Runic Attack for the Draupnir Spear. Rather than focusing on damage, this one is all about staggers as the ability summons a tornado that knocks enemies off their feet.

Anyone caught in the tornado is sent tumbling backward, opening a window for powerful follow-up attacks.

Sony The Finger of Ruin is a fitting reward for the final chest at the Raven Tree in Ragnarok.

While that’s the final reward, there’s a bonus sequence that takes place after cracking open the last chest. Be sure to brush up here with the rare piece of loot you can claim after finding all of Odin’s Ravens.