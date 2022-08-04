QuakeCon 2022: How to watch, schedule, announcements & more

QuakeCon returns this year and it will be a digital-only event. Here’s how and when you’ll be able to catch all the action.

Bethesda has announced the return of its annual QuakeCon event, with looks at upcoming titles including Redfall, as well as cosplay showcases, and more.

The event returns on August 18, and the publisher has revealed plenty of panels, speedruns, and interviews across the event — although there’s nothing about Starfield mentioned as yet.

Here’s how and when you can watch the event live.

Contents

Bethesda QuakeCon will again be a digital-only event this year.

QuakeCon 2022: schedule

This year’s QuakeCon will air on August 18, 2022. The pre-show will start at 5:15 pm BST/12:15 pm ET while the main event will go live at 6 pm BST/1 pm ET.

Fans can expect over ten hours of content.

QuakeCon 2022: How to watch

You will be able to watch the live broadcast of this year’s QuakeCon on their official Twitch channel.

Fans from different parts of the world can also enjoy the event in their native languages. Here’s the list of all the countries where Bethesda will stream in different languages:

QuakeCon 2022: events and announcements

As we mentioned earlier, the main focus during this event will include announcements about both existing and upcoming titles. Some of these games include Redfall, The Elder Scrolls Online, Fallout 76, Ghostwire: Tokyo, Quake, and more.

Developers and other personalities related to the studios of these games can also show up as special appearances. However, it doesn’t end here.

The event lineup also includes community-focused shows like a Quiz-a-Thon Game Show, Cooking In-Game Recipes, Interactive Fundraising Shows, the legendary Dirty Keyboard Contest, PC Building Guides, and a lot more.

Bethesda will also organize the QuakeCon Sale and will bring some giveaways in the coming days.

So, there you have it – that’s everything you need to know about the upcoming QuakeCon 2022.