TennoCon is the biggest event on the Warframe calendar, offering glimpses at the game’s future. Here’s everything you need to know to tune in.

Taking place in London, Ontario, TennoCon will be bigger than ever this year. Taking place from July 19-20, the good stuff is happening on day two, with a deep dive into an ambitious update to close out the show.

The big update, Warframe 1999, is a major expansion first teased during the Whispers in the Walls questline. It follows a mysterious figure known only as Arthur, as he travels back in time to locate Albrecht Entrati (one of the most important figures in Warframe’s lore).

With plenty to jump into, here’s everything you need to know.

Where to watch TennoCon 2024

All live shows and events from the main stage will be available to stream on the official Warframe Twitch channel. Day 1 is entirely in-person, while Day 2 will be live-streamed.

TennoCon 2024 full schedule

The full Day 2 streaming schedule for July 20 is as follows:

Welcome to TennoCon 2024: 11.00 pm – 11.30 am

11.00 pm – 11.30 am Soulframe Devstream: 12.00 pm – 1.00 pm

12.00 pm – 1.00 pm The Art of Warframe: 1.00 pm – 2.00 pm

1.00 pm – 2.00 pm Sounds of the System: 2.00 pm – 3.00 pm

2.00 pm – 3.00 pm Cosplay Contest: 3.00 pm – 4.00 pm

3.00 pm – 4.00 pm TennoLive: 4.30 pm – 6.00 pm

If you’re looking for the big announcements, the opening welcome and TennoLive will undoubtedly be ones to watch. The latter promises to “lay bare” mysteries surrounding Warframe 1999, as the development team takes a deep dive into the upcoming expansion.

TennoCon 2024 Twitch Drops

There are also Twitch Drops available to those who tune into the stream. Arthur’s AX-52 Rifle is available to those who watch for 30 minutes between 11.00 am and 4.30 pm. The Saryn Prime Warframe is the reward for watching 30 minutes between 4.30 pm and 6.00 pm.

The developer has also promised competitions throughout the day, including the chance to win gaming hardware and other virtual drops.