PS5 September 7 update: 1440p, gamelists, new features

A brand new PS5 system software update is available and we’ve broken down all the new features – including 1440p resolution. Here’s everything you need to know about the latest PS5 update.

After gathering useful feedback during its beta phase, Sony is ready to roll out its latest PS5 update for players across the world. In an effort to enhance the PS5 experience even further, Sony is including the ability to create gamelists, use improved voice commands and utilize new resolution options.

There are even new improvements coming to the PlayStation Mobile app too, which will make Remote Play even slicker. Before you boot up your PS5 for your next session, make sure to check out the latest PS5 update notes below.

PS5 September 2022 firmware patch notes

Sony The latest PS5 firmware update adds some highly requested features.

New features for PS5

The new PS5 update allows players to create gamelists, making it easier than ever to categorize your favourite titles.

Voice commands will allow players to control YouTube, even during gameplay, using commands such as “Hey PlayStation, find [keyword] on YouTube.” According to Sony “Voice Command (Preview) is currently available in English for PS5 players with accounts registered to the U.S. and U.K.”



1440p HDMI resolution output arrives on PS5

After testing this resolution with an invitation-only beta, PS5 players can now set their resolution to 1440p in their HDMI output settings. This gives players a range of resolutions from 720p all the way up to 4K.

3D audio and stereo previews improved

If you ever wanted to use the power of 3D audio on your PS5 but were unsure of the improvements, you can now preview both 3D audio and stereo settings within the settings menu.

PS5 September 2022 patch notes for PS App and PS Remote Play enhancements

PS App users will see some new improvements too, as two new features are being rolled out for the popular app. Now, PS5 players can launch a Remote Play session directly through the PS app, as long as your smartphone is connected to your PS5 and it is in rest mode/turned on. Players can do this by clicking the ‘Remote Play’ icon within the app itself.

Another feature is the ability to “Request To Share Screen” with fellow party members, allowing you to view their gameplay while you chat, making it easier to stay in touch while you’re on the move.

Sony Previous changes to the PS app included Remote Play improvements.

So, there you have it, everything that was included in the PS5 September 2022 patch notes. For more on PlayStation 5, be sure to check out our list of the biggest exclusives on the system.