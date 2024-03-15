PS5 Pro leak details massive graphics boost thanks to these new features

PS5 Pro may bring solid graphics boosts thanks to upgraded ray tracing, better GPU performance, and a brand-new upscaling tech.

PS5 Pro is expected to launch later this year as a solid improvement over the regular PS5. Leaks have revealed it will be powerful enough to even rival powerful PCs. YouTuber Moore’s Law Is Dead is now here to offer more information in that regard.

The YouTuber has published a video revealing that the PS5 Pro’s GPU performance surpasses that of the PS5, and it also includes a new DLSS-like upscaling technology. Combined, these features could make the PS5 Pro a killer gaming console.

Article continues after ad

Moore’s Law Is Dead presents a document titled “Trinity Technical Overview,” which lists the PS5 Pro’s three key features. “Trinity” seems to be the console’s codename. The first key feature is listed as “Higher GPU performance.” The PS5 Pro’s GPU is “larger” and brings a 45% faster rendering over the standard PS5.

Article continues after ad

The console is also reported to use a new ray tracing architecture that’s 2x to 3x faster than standard PS5. The document reveals PS5 Pro’s GPU has machine learning capability of 300 TOPs of 8-bit Integer and 67 TFLOPs of 16-bit or 33.5 TFLOPs of 32-bit Floating Point performance. By comparison, the base PS5 is rated for 10.28 TFLOPs.

Article continues after ad

PS5 Pro uses DLSS-like new tech

As detailed by Moore’s Law Is Dead, PS5 Pro uses a new DLSS-like tech called PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR). Its inputs are similar to DLSS or FSR, enhancing resolution using machine learning techniques, and supporting HDR. The document suggests that PSSR is planned to support resolutions up to 8K in a future SDK version.

The key features of PSSR include dynamic input resolution and pretrained graph parameters; no per-title training is needed. This technology requires approximately 250MB of memory and takes around 2ms to upscale 1080p to 2160p.