Overwatch’s Winter Wonderland map makeover creates secret spots to abuse

Published: 20/Dec/2020 1:19

by Bill Cooney
Overwatch players have been discovering all kinds of new spots and perches on King’s Row since the Winter Wonderland update dropped, and, lucky for you, we’ll be taking a look at some of the best ones so you can try them yourself.

One of the best parts of the Winter Wonderland event, apart from all of the new skins, are all of the makeovers that a few, select maps receive. The first-ever map to get this treatment was King’s Row all the way back in 2016, and it seems there are still a few tricks and secrets to be uncovered.

Reddit user ‘Vexor474’ is the one we have to thank for putting together the following short video showing the various spots that aren’t normally available in the normal map.

A few special spots you can stand on King’s Row Winter version only from Overwatch

Starting off on Point A, both the tree in front of, and behind, the point are now able to support the weight of a Bastion in Turret form, a crouching Widow, or any hero really, as long as they’re capable of getting up there in the first place.

A useful spot for attackers is the tree just outside of the entrance to the theatre, which can, again, be stood on, but is easier to reach than either of the spots closer to Point A.

Several trees close to the first attacking spawn are now “climbable” as well if you want to try and hold up close, and there’s even one facing the route the payload takes once Point A has been secured.

If that weren’t enough, Baptiste can also perch himself on the high ground further down in the second stage, in the area leading from the high ground around Point A basically to the start of the third leg of the map.

Watch out for Bastion and Widow cosplaying as Christmas ornaments on King’s Row this year.

It’s currently unknown whether or not other winter maps like Hanamura have secret spots like this that have yet to be discovered, so if you know of one or even have a clip, hit us up on Twitter @Dexerto.

Overwatch’s Winter Wonderland event runs until January 5, so there’s still plenty of time to collect all of the skins you want, play on the winter maps, and maybe even discover a new secret or two while you’re at it.

FIFA

How to complete FIFA 21 Adama Traore Freeze SBC: solutions & cost

Published: 19/Dec/2020 19:24 Updated: 19/Dec/2020 20:41

by Bill Cooney
Adama SBC FIFA 21 Freeze

Wolverhampton winger Adama Traore is the next player to get a Freeze promo position switch SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. Here’s everything you need to know to unlock it quickly and cheaply.

The Wolves will be leaning on Traore going into next season, but the Spaniard doesn’t usually line up on the defensive side of things. That’s what makes this SBC so unique and appealing — if you need to bulk up your backline.

Yes, you heard right, instead of lining up at the Wing as per usual, this card sends Adama to play as an LB, and boosts him from 79 to 84 OVR. Lets take a look at all of the stats, along with what you’ll have to do to grab it for yourself.

Adama Traore Freeze SBC in-game stats

Stats for Traore’s Freeze Promo SBC.

Even though Traore has been swapped to a defender for this card, the stats are all the same, if not better, compared to his base Gold. Defending has obviously been boosted way up from 38 to 80, and Physicality from 80 to 84. Shooting (66 to 72) and Passing (68 to 75) also get upgraded as well.

Pace and Dribbling remain unchanged, at 96 and 86 respectively, making this a very unique card that just might be worth the price tag should you be in need of a defender.

Adama Traore Freeze SBC requirements and total cost

Altogether there are two SBCs you need to complete in order to knock this out and claim the card for yourself. They’re called “Wolves” and “Premier League” and will cost you around 205,000 to 230,000 coins altogether.

The full list of requirements is down below:

Wolves

  • Number of players from Wolves: Min 1
  • In Form + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 83
  • Team Chemistry: Min 80
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack

Premier League

  • Number of players from Premier League: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 86
  • Team Chemistry: Min 65
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Prime Mixed Players Pack

Adama Traore Freeze SBC solutions

Below are a couple of the cheapest possible solutions for Traore’s Freeze SBCs, to make things even easier, none of the following will require any loyalty or position change cards to complete.

Wolves solution 1

Wolves solution 2

Premier League solution 1

Premier League solution 2

If you want to grab Traore’s SBC, you’ll have one week, until Saturday, December 16 to finish all of the requirements up. As an extra reward for your efforts, you’ll also pick up two Players packs along with his card.

If you want to grab Traore's SBC, you'll have one week, until Saturday, December 16 to finish all of the requirements up. As an extra reward for your efforts, you'll also pick up two Players packs along with his card.