Logo
Overwatch

Overwatch players discover fatal flaws with new Priority Pass system

Published: 19/Dec/2020 0:26

by Michael Gwilliam
Blizzard Entertainment

Share

A major flaw has been discovered with Overwatch’s new Priority Pass system that may even be making queue times worse for some players.

The Priority Pass feature was implemented along with the Winter Wonderland 2020 update and was designed to make queue times a lot shorter for DPS players. By queueing as the “flex” role, players would find themselves in games as either tank or support and earn Priority Passes.

The passes themselves can then be used to speed up their search for the heavily requested DPS category. While players would get passes just for queuing as “flex,” winning the match would earn players even more.

Now, with the system in place for a while, it would seem like there are too many passes in use.

Finnish Overwatch player Arrge tweeted a photo of his own estimated DPS queue times as being over twenty minutes long. “When everyone and their moms have a priority pass and queue up as dps,” he joked.

Elsewhere, this time on Reddit, users have noted they can’t even use their Priority Pass in Quick Play.

“When everyone gets priority pass no one does,” one user remarked.

Why cant i use priority pass? from Overwatch

The doom and gloom aren’t just limited to queue times either. In another thread, users have reported that the flex role is resulting in players not familiar with the tank or support role ruining matches.

“Anyone else experience a lot of people who are not on their respective roles because of flex queue?” asked jsanc356 in the Competitive Overwatch section. “I’m all for shorter queue times and all but the overall quality of my matches have gone down tremendously.”

Soldier 76 fires Helix Rocket
Blizzard Entertainment
The Priority Pass system was designed to improve DPS queue times.

A tank main even responded to the thread, remarking how when they queue as “flex” they keep getting games as support.

It’s unclear what exactly is going on with the Priority Pass system, but Blizzard has stated they would be willing to tweak it as time goes on until it’s in the right spot. As it stands, however, while the idea is good, it seems some work needs to be done to perfect the concept.

Call of Duty

Warzone quiz: How well do you know the Call of Duty battle royale?

Published: 18/Dec/2020 22:42

by Jacob Hale
Warzone quiz
Activision

Share

Warzone

Call of Duty Warzone Season 1 is finally here and as we all dive into Verdansk and Rebirth Island to fight over wins, there’s another challenge to complete – our ultimate Warzone quiz.

General knowledge of Activision’s battle royale will only get you so far here, with tricky questions about map locations, current or former seasons, and we’ve even thrown a few spanners in the works too.

The new Call of Duty battle royale has undergone some major changes since it first launched, probably far more than most casual players are even aware of. From Season 1 of Modern Warfare’s accompanying version to Season 1 of Black Ops Cold War’s integration, the content has been unrelenting.

There have been several changes to the map, weapon pool, Buy Station costs, and many more throughout the duration of the game’s lifecycle — but how well have you been keeping up? This quiz will test your knowledge on all areas of the game, from the Season 1 content refresh to world records. So, getting full marks may be tricky. At the very least, it should test your brain as much as slide-canceling tests your thumbs.

Take this quiz to find out whether you’re a true Warzone aficionado or a complete hindrance to your teammates in Verdansk.

So, how did you get on? Know as much about Warzone as you thought you do, or have you realized you might need to brush up on the history of the game a little bit more?

There are definitely some questions that will challenge you, and possibly one or two that will have caught you out, but anyone that’s been around for a while should at least be getting 10 on this.

Make sure to check out our other Warzone articles so you don’t miss anything — that way, you’ll be almost guaranteed full marks next time a Warzone quiz rolls around, and you can finally brag to your friends that, technically, you’re the smartest Warzone player in the squad.