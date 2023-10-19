Overwatch 2 devs break silence on Diablo 4 Lilith skin controversy
The Overwatch 2 development team has finally broken their silence on the recent Diablo 4 skin controversy and promised changes in the future.
Overwatch 2 recently introduced a new crossover with Diablo 4, where fans could purchase a bundle from the shop to earn a Moira skin based on Lilith.
Unfortunately, the crossover was not without its controversies, with many fans outraged at the price of the Diablo 4 skin and the fact that it was locked behind a premium bundle.
Now, the Overwatch 2 development team has broken their silence on the controversy in a recent blog post and assured the community they’ve taken their feedback into account going forward.
Overwatch 2 dev speak on Diablo 4 skin controversy
On October 19, 2023, Blizzard released a new Director’s Take blog post looking ahead to into Season 7 and the approaching Blizzcon convention.
At the end of the post, the team took a moment to focus on the in-game shop as well as the recent controversy.
“Speaking of our shop… There was a bit of a controversy at the start of this season with the placement of our latest Moira skin in the Ultimate Battle Pass bundle.”
The team acknowledged how players felt about locking the skin behind “one of our highest priced-bundles,” but also acknowledged Overwatch 2 offers an Ultimate Battle Pass bundle every season “and will continue to do so.”
The blog post concluded with the following statement: “However, the lesson that we’re taking away from this moment is to make sure that we provide more ways to acquire some of our most popular skins.”
At the time of writing, it’s unclear how Blizzard will give players more ways to obtain highly sought-after skins like the Moira Lilith skin.
Still, it’s clear that the team heard the massive amount of fan outcry surrounding the situation and is planning some sort of solution going forward.