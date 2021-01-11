 Intense Overwatch custom game drops Genji into Smash Bros. - Dexerto
Overwatch

Intense Overwatch custom game drops Genji into Smash Bros.

Published: 11/Jan/2021 5:22

by Brad Norton
Smash Bros gameplay next to Overwatch gameplay
Nintendo / Blizzard

Genji

Smash Bros. has been brought to life in Overwatch like never before thanks to a remarkable Workshop creation that drops Genji into the iconic Nintendo fighting game.

If there’s one thing the Overwatch community has always wanted to see, it’s a Smash Bros. crossover. Countless rumors have hinted at Tracer joining the all-star lineup over the years, though nothing has ever quite come from it.

While even Overwatch Game Director Jeff Kaplan has pleaded with Nintendo, it doesn’t appear as though fans will get their wish granted anytime soon. However, that hasn’t stopped players from living out their dreams in other ways.

Thanks to the handy set of tools in the Workshop mode, ‘WildByte’ and ‘NyaWalking’ have pulled off the inverse. Bringing Smash Bros. to Overwatch rather than the other way around.

Button Bash Bros. Brawl’ is the title of a stunning custom game set on Paris. The mode shrinks heroes all the way down to fit on top of the piano as the full stage. Up to four players can jump into the mix with everyone playing a uniquely colored Genji.

The hero slashes the opposition to deal melee damage, softening enemies up for a final blow. You can also deflect attacks just as Genji would in traditional Overwatch game modes. 

As you would expect, being knocked off costs you one of your lives. Players spawn with three stocks in the default mode, though this can be increased if you’re looking for a lengthy battle.

Perhaps the most stunning aspect of this Workshop creation is the soundtrack playing all the while. Rather than simply adding some background music, the piano itself has been coded to play any song of your choice. Though most fittingly, the trailer showcases the map with the classic Smash theme coming through.

Overwatch gameplay
Blizzard
Players are actually fighting on the piano in this Smash Bros. custom game.

Battles are currently limited to just Genji, though more heroes could certainly be added down the line to mix things up. We would love to see Genji deal with some long-range damage from his brother Hanzo.

The Workshop mode is accessible to creators of all ages with all levels of skill. That’s never been more evident than with this impressive blend of Smash Bros gameplay in Overwatch. You can test out the mode for yourself using the Workshop code: X0WPV

GTA

GTA Online player soars through Los Santos upside down on an Oppressor MK1

Published: 11/Jan/2021 4:38

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
GTA Online Oppressor MK1 Stunt
Rockstar Games

GTA Online

A talented GTA Online stuntman has stunned players with an insane gravity-defying feat across Los Santos on the Oppressor MK1, which is notoriously hard to use. 

GTA Online is home to many daredevils who are always trying to one-up themselves and their rivals. However, it’s hard to find one more daring and creative than a player who goes by the name of ‘TheFirstRaccount.’

The Oppressor MK1 is his vehicle of choice, which costs a hefty $3,524,500 to purchase. It’s not for the faint-hearted and is much harder to use than it’s successor, the Oppressor MK2. But that hasn’t stopped TheFirstRaccount from mastering its mechanics and using it to push the envelope in GTA Online.

GTA Online Oppressor MK1 Stunt
Rockstar Games
The Oppressor MK1 is a popular choice among daredevils in GTA Online.

He’s performed many gravity-defying stuns throughout the years and posted them all on social media. However, it’s hard to find one more impressive than his latest one, which he called ‘The Oppress Way.’

In the video, he starts off airborne and drops back down to pick up a quick boost of speed. Then, he wriggles around in the air, turns himself upside down, and uses the booster on the back of the motorcycle to stay in the air.

He navigates through a maze of freeways and underpasses without touching the ground again and even manages to avoid bumping into any walls and objects. Eventually, he finds himself on the outskirts and is free to explore the countryside.

The Oppress Way from r/gtaonline

It isn’t the first insane stunt in GTA Online, and it won’t be the last. But there’s no denying it’s an impressive one. After all, there’s a reason why the thread has generated almost 13,000 upvotes at the time of writing.

Some people pointed out that they’re more impressed with TheFirstRaccount’s bank account, which he claimed is upwards of $687,263,947. Still, money and game-time aside, there’s no denying he is incredibly good at what he does and deserves all the praise.