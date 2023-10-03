Overwatch 2 set to make Moira the devil with Diablo 4 crossover in Season 7

Overwatch 2 is turning Moira into the literal devil with a new Diablo 4 Lilith crossover in Season 7, just in time for Halloween.

As Overwatch 2’s Season 6 slowly comes to an end, Season 7 is gearing up for an October 10 release, with a whole new Control map, Samoa, and a crossover with Diablo 4 bundled in alongside it.

Samoa got a full reveal during the Overwatch League Grand Finals, with a show match showcasing what players can expect, but skins and seasonal game modes remained mostly under wraps, until now.

In a teaser posted by the official Overwatch Twitter account, devs revealed Moira will be receiving a Lilith-inspired skin, alongside what seems to be a Wrecking Ball skin and a new game mode in Blizzard World.

Named Rise of Darkness, the teaser showed off a hellish version of the hybrid map Blizzard World, with what looks to be custom NPC bots roaming around the map, which may be a one-off game mode as we normally get for Halloween Terror.

Traditionally in Overwatch 1, it was Junkenstein’s Revenge that made appearances as the seasonal game mode, however last year it was a whole new PvE game mode, Wrath of the Bride, with Soujorn, Junker Queen, and Kiriko at the forefront.

It’s unknown what the new seasonal event will bring, but it seems to be some sort of Diablo 4 crossover is on the horizon.

And for the DPS Moira’s, the teaser showed off a Lilith-inspired skin for the support, dressing the controversial geneticist as the Queen of the Succubi from Diablo 4. A fitting skin for the community’s feeling towards the DPS Moira playstyle.

Another skin that the teaser briefly showed was a new Wrecking Ball design rolling past the screen, although we don’t have any proper details on Hammond’s Season 7 skin just yet.

So far, that’s all we know from the teaser that Blizzard released, but as Season 7 is coming out in a week, we will have more information in the coming days.